Expect to see more dandelions on lawns during your next trip to Banff after the Feds vowed to eliminate the use of so-called ‘cosmetic’ pesticides on federal property as part of an overhaul of how the chemicals are regulated and managed under the Pest Management Regulatory Agency.
In addition, Health Canada has published a notice of intent to begin consultations on proposed amendments to the Pest Control Products Regulations to evaluate acceptable increases to chemical residue limits on food — including glyphosate, or Roundup — in line with international standards.
“The health and safety of Canadians will remain at the forefront of the process,” Health Canada said in a statement.
The measures are to be coordinated between the ministries of Health, Agriculture and Agri-food (AAFC) and Environment and Climate Change (ECCC).
The big winner seems to be ECCC Minister Steven Guilbeault, whose department will generate real-world data to better understand the impacts of pesticides on the environment. It was also his department that made the decision to eliminate cosmetic pesticides on federal lands, which include common weed killers like Killex.
In a statement, he said it represents Canada’s first steps under the Kunming biodiversity pact reached at the COP-15 conference in Montreal last December and Canada’s ‘greening government’ strategy in support of the Paris Accord and the UN convention on biodiversity.
The ECCC is taking the lead role to implement the global pact including development of Canada’s own 2030 biodiversity strategy.
“By increasing monitoring and research on this issue, and eliminating the unnecessary use of pesticides for cosmetic purposes on federal lands, the Government of Canada is taking important first steps to support its commitments under the Kunming-Montreal global biodiversity framework,” Guilbeault said.
Agriculture and Argri-Food Canada is heading up the so-called ‘sustainable agriculture strategy’ which it said would be a coordinated approach to agri-environmental issues.
“Discussions that are currently underway provide an opportunity to consider the sustainable use of pesticides and potential impacts on water, soil health, and biodiversity… while supporting farmer livelihoods,” it said.
While it doesn’t specifically call for reducing pesticide use outright, it aims to reduce risks that are not correlated to reduction in pesticide use, for example: the timing of application; the effectiveness of a given product; science; and other pest management approaches.
“As such, the GBF target focuses on the overall impacts and risk management of pesticides and does not command a specific target reduction in pesticide use,” it said.
Environmentalists hailed the changes — although they complained they didn’t go far enough — while industry reps said they were disappointed with the message killing dandelions sends.
“If we are going to achieve significant pesticide risk reduction by 2030, which Canada committed to at COP15 in Montreal last December, we need urgent action and leadership from this government. It’s long past time to end the overuse of under-regulated pest products,” said Ashley Wallis, an Environmental Defence lawyer.
Added Lisa Gue of the David Suzuki Foundation: “Let’s hope this signals a new direction in Canada – one centered on protecting human health and the environment and prioritizing Canada’s international biodiversity commitments.”
Chemical manufacturer CropLife Canada said it was pleased that the government is reexamining the rules but said it was disappointed with the message to waive cosmetic pesticides. The federal government manages some 41.2 million hectares of lands, but it wasn’t clear how many would be subject to the ban.
The government’s newly announced plan to ban the cosmetic use of pesticides on federal lands runs in direct contradiction to its own risk-based approach to pesticide regulation, it said.
“For Health Canada to deem pesticides safe and then turn around and ban them for so-called cosmetic purposes on their own lands sends conflicting messages to Canadians,” it said.
“Making real change on these fronts demands a long-term vision supported by scientifically-backed approaches, not ideology. It is time that the Government of Canada supports its claims of standing behind the science with its actions.”
