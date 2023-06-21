Banff

Banff

Expect to see more dandelions on lawns during your next trip to Banff after the Feds vowed to eliminate the use of so-called ‘cosmetic’ pesticides on federal property as part of an overhaul of how the chemicals are regulated and managed under the Pest Management Regulatory Agency.

In addition, Health Canada has published a notice of intent to begin consultations on proposed amendments to the Pest Control Products Regulations to evaluate acceptable increases to chemical residue limits on food — including glyphosate, or Roundup — in line with international standards.

Alberta Farmer
Just another way to make the small family farm go broke so they can buy up all our land cheap! And then starve us all to death!

