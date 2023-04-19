The Commons Industry committee requested Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne provide information regarding new federal subsidies for Volkswagen, which are believed to be worth up to $15 billion.
Champagne did not provide any details about the contract. The committee has given Champagne an additional week to disclose the Volkswagen contract.
“Two things: number of jobs, amount of money,” said Conservative MP Brad Vis (Mission-Matsqui, BC).
“I am not asking for anything inappropriate. If the government stands by their investment, they’ll give us the numbers. I don’t need obfuscation. We need to have transparency.”
The committee on March 30 approved a motion sponsored by Vis that the cabinet surrender terms of the contract to build a subsidized battery plant in St. Thomas, ON. by 2027.
“The number of $15 billion was being thrown around,” Vis said at the time.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Champagne was to disclose the terms on Monday. He did not.
“The parliamentary secretary promised me he would have it here today,” said Vis.
“He didn’t follow up with an email or anything or say, ‘Hey, we need a little bit more time. We’re redacting certain information.’ Not a peep. It’s like you guys didn’t even expect this would come today. This is a straightforward, good-faith motion.”
“This government came forward with great fanfare to announce this seminal investment, yet this government is afraid to give Canadians the number,” said Vis.
“Why can’t we just get the number? What’s the big deal?”
Liberal MP Iqwinder Gaheer (Mississauga-Malton, ON) said he suspected the Volkswagen subsidy was complicated.
“I haven’t seen this contract, but I don’t imagine it’s just a one-pager that’s been signed by Volkswagen,” said Gaheer.
“I am sure it’s 100 pages, 200 pages, who knows? I am sure it has to be translated into both languages and verified.”
The Industry committee voted unanimously that Champagne surrender the contract to MPs and taxpayers by April 24.
“The fact of the matter is there are some big numbers floating around about the amount of money the government has given to Volkswagen to create a new battery plant,” said Vis.
“This is the only car company that has been charged under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (EPA).”
In 2020, Volkswagen settled 60 counts of breaching the EPA by equipping diesel cars with software misrepresenting nitrogen oxide emissions nine times the legal limit. The scheme was uncovered in 2014 road tests by researchers at West Virginia University.
Volkswagen paid $196.5 million in fines plus $17.5 million for misleading advertising in breach of the Competition Act and agreed to offer $2.39 billion in compensation to Canadians who bought Volkswagen diesel vehicles. Total payments in Canada were $2.6 billion.
Yesterday, one MP said he had few expectations that the cabinet would comply with the latest committee order.
“The government’s going to redact them anyway,” said Conservative MP Rick Perkins (South Shore-St. Margarets, NS).
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
The Liberals hand more of our billions to one of Europes most corrupt companies. I wonder how the kickbacks on this one are being done? Bitcoin in an offshore digital wallet? Or maybe it's routed through banks in China? Trudeau is besties with Xi, so doing that would be pretty easy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.