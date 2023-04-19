Volkswagen Logo
The Commons Industry committee requested Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne provide information regarding new federal subsidies for Volkswagen, which are believed to be worth up to $15 billion.

Francois-Philippe Champagne

Champagne did not provide any details about the contract. The committee has given Champagne an additional week to disclose the Volkswagen contract.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

guest399
guest399

The Liberals hand more of our billions to one of Europes most corrupt companies. I wonder how the kickbacks on this one are being done? Bitcoin in an offshore digital wallet? Or maybe it's routed through banks in China? Trudeau is besties with Xi, so doing that would be pretty easy.

