Lawyers at one of the largest commercial law firms are questioning the proposed rewrite of Canada’s usury law for the first time since 1978.
In the budget, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland proposed to lower the maximum interest rate from 60% to 42% for most loans.
“It is crucial the government understands effects, specifically on corporate entities, of altering the criminal interest rate as the potential risks and benefits to corporate lenders and borrowers may be material,” wrote lawyers with Bennett Jones LLP of Calgary and Toronto.
Reducing the maximum rate “may restrict options and flexibility for corporate lending, borrowing and investing” on short-term share issues or corporate warrants, lawyers wrote in a commentary.
In her March 28 budget, A Made In Canada Plan, Freeland said the Criminal Code definition of usury, currently interest charged at more than 60% a year, would be amended.
“Predatory lenders can take advantage of some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, including low-income Canadians, newcomers and seniors,” wrote Freeland.
Bennett Jones lawyers questioned the scope of the amendments.
“The 2023 budget focuses on what the government refers to as ‘predatory lending’ and the fact predatory lenders ‘can take advantage of some of the most vulnerable people,’” wrote the lawyers.
“It is unclear from the budget whether the reduced criminal interest rate will be applicable to all lending or whether it will only be applicable to loans to individuals.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Freeland’s budget document also proposed to have Parliament resume regulation of payday lenders after assigning it to provinces in 2007.
“Budget 2023 announces the government’s intention to adjust the Criminal Code payday lending exemption to require payday lenders to charge no more than $14 per $100 borrowed,” said Freeland.
The document did not clarify that payday loans are typically charged for monthly or biweekly notes. A $14 charge on a biweekly $100 loan equals 365% interest, six times the legal limit.
According to a February 13 report from the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, about 5% of Canadians used payday loans. It was 1978 when it was the last time the usury law was changed.
In a submission last June 18 to the department of Finance, the Canadian Lenders Association said that 29.7 million Canadians have TransUnion credit scores, with about 301,000 “considered unscorable.” Payday lenders have argued curbs on their trade would send high-risk borrowers to unlicensed loan sharks.
A 2009 Ontario government study concluded payday lenders’ profit margins averaged 7% with loan costs of 22% due to the expense of storefront operations and a 4% rate of unrecoverable loans.
The report Capping Borrowing Costs: A Balanced Approach to Payday Loans in Ontario “challenged the picture painted by some members of the industry that payday loan borrowers are ‘average Canadians,’” estimating typical customers were aged 39, renters, working full-time for low pay and largely unaware of their borrowing costs.
Some 37% surveyed said they believed they were paying the same or less interest than they would off a credit card.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.