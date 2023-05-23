Canadian coins

Girls rolling coins for a tip share.

 Courtesy Morgan/Wikimedia Commons

Despite having a proverbial licence to print money — or cast it — the Royal Canadian Mint’s profits were down about 13% in the first three months of the year, according to financial statements filed with the federal government.

Total revenues fell $95.3 million or 11% to $769.7 million compared to $865 million the year before. Net profits slipped $1.9 million to $12.5 million for the period ended April 1 from $14.4 million the year before. 

Canada coins

Canada’s first new coins depicting King Charles III.
Gold prices

10-year gold prices in USD.
Effigies of Queen Elizabeth II on Canadian coins

Effigies of Queen Elizabeth II on Canadian coins.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.