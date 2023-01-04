Berlin Police and Fire
Image courtesy of Berlin Fire Brigade

Young migrants attacked emergency services across European cities during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Car burning and fire works

Firecrackers, fire extinguishers, stones, iron bars, and other projectiles were used against police officers, firefighters, and paramedics.

Berlin Fire
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Welcome to WEF hell on earth and it is being implemented in Canada as well

Report Add Reply
gtkeough
gtkeough

Just as in Canada, the woke, knee bending, ever forgiving, very leftist leadership we now have in many counties, is encouraging all this mess. While threatening to criminalize law abiding citizens, governments insist on treating the real criminals with kid gloves. All new immigrants should be made fully aware, that if FAIRLY convicted of any criminal offence at any time in their lives, they Immediately loose their adopted citizenship, & are sent back to where they originally came. Wishing to impose civility to the many raised without it, may work for a few, leaving a large % incapable of recognizing it. Reality to this group, is a strong right hand.

Report Add Reply
guest310
guest310

coming soon to a location near you

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.