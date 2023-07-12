Refinery Kuwait

The world uses more than 100 million barrels a day of oil, and this is only likely to increase Says OPEC.

 Kuwait Oil Company

Call them Canada’s phantom barrels. And according to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), they don’t exist.

According to its most recent statistical analysis, it’s almost as if Fort McMurray was wiped right off the map.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

We should know by now ...nobody shares the truth anymore....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.