Premier Scott Moe called Sunwing Vacations decision to cancel all flights from the Regina and Saskatoon airports as “irresponsible” and it is Sunwing’s responsibility to bring the stranded vacationers home.

Scott Moe Oct 27 2022

Scott Moe 

“This is a very irresponsible decision by Sunwing for everyone who has booked a vacation, particularly those who are currently at their destination, and are uncertain how and when they will get home,” said Moe.

