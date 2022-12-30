Premier Scott Moe called Sunwing Vacations decision to cancel all flights from the Regina and Saskatoon airports as “irresponsible” and it is Sunwing’s responsibility to bring the stranded vacationers home.
“This is a very irresponsible decision by Sunwing for everyone who has booked a vacation, particularly those who are currently at their destination, and are uncertain how and when they will get home,” said Moe.
Moe said the airlines are regulated by the federal government and the provincial transportation minister is working with the federal transport minister and Sunwing to bring people home.
“While airlines and air travel are regulated by the federal government, Saskatchewan’s Transportation Minister Jeremy Cockrill has been in contact with Sunwing and with federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra asking for a detailed plan of how and when passengers who travelled from Saskatchewan will get back, which is the immediate priority,” said Moe.
Moe said he wants everyone compensated who did not receive the vacation they bought.
“In the days ahead, we expect Sunwing to appropriately compensate everyone who did not receive the service they purchased from Sunwing,” said Moe.
Sunwing Vacations cancelled all their flights at the Regina and Saskatoon airports until February 3, leaving travellers stranded with no flight home.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
