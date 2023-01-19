Premier Scott Moe and Chris Oldcorn
Premier Scott Moe and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau do not agree on many issues affecting Saskatchewan, however, Moe expects life "would change" for the better in Saskatchewan with a Pierre Poilievre Conservative government.

The Western Standard asked Moe what would significantly change with a Conservative federal government.

Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre
Premier Scott Moe

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

A CPC government lead by Poilievre would bring some common sense back to the country.

PersonOne
PersonOne

I would agree things would change, but I am concerned with the reluctance to scrap the Carbon Tax. I have seen zero evidence that it resolves anything. What it does do very effectively is take money from my pocket and deliver it to a government body. As is was designed. But I dont see any return. Taxes are the #1 burden of the common man, and we do not get the benefit we want. Instead the government gets to take more control of us. Less taxes means greater ability for citizens invest in small businesses, improve thier lives, and purchase to keep the economy robust. Government is the problem. Until they will agree to that premise, we are stuck getting robbed each payday

Frankyw55
Frankyw55

Well I certainly hope so, but are we ever going to talk about the Wef, sustainable development, or we going to pretend it doesn’t exist, tic toc , times awasting .

PersonOne
PersonOne

More and more they do talk about the WEF. The more that speak, the more sunlight falls on the corruption

