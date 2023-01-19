Premier Scott Moe and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau do not agree on many issues affecting Saskatchewan, however, Moe expects life "would change" for the better in Saskatchewan with a Pierre Poilievre Conservative government.
The Western Standard asked Moe what would significantly change with a Conservative federal government.
“I do think they would change under a [Conservative] government,” said Moe.
“I’ve talked with the leader of the opposition [Pierre Poilievre] about, you know where he’ll be heading … with respect to current oil production … We have additional barrels of oil … We have a growth plan target to grow our energy production in this province up to 2030.”
Moe said under a Trudeau government it is “very difficult” to have an energy plan, which limits investment in the energy industry.
“It’s very difficult to do that [energy plan] with the uncertainty provided by the federal government,” said Moe.
“It’s restricting investment, capital investment into that particular industry. And so, I think [a] Poilievre administration will certainly change things markedly for the certainty of the energy industry.”
Poilievre said he would cancel the carbon tax. But even if he did not, Moe said the province would have “some latitude” on the carbon tax.
“When it comes to conversations around the nine policies that we identified in the white paper [Saskatchewan First Act], but the carbon taxation policy itself, at the very least,” said Moe.
“I think we would see a policy of government [to] allow provinces some latitude to work with that policy [carbon tax], to the best interests of the industries that are operating in their jurisdiction.”
Moe said Saskatchewan has some of the cleanest potash in the world, but with the federal government interfering and making “blanket policies” without consultation, it hinders the industry. Moe expects under a Conservative government, the potash industry would be respected and expanded.
“Here’s an example in Saskatchewan. All Canadian potash comes from the province of Saskatchewan,” said Moe.
“We know how to go through environmental assessments. We know how to work through the regulatory environment for [a] potash mine to the extent that we’re one of the largest global suppliers of potash and we provide products that have 50% less greenhouse gases than anywhere else in the world.”
“I think that’s truly a success story. Next, potash mine built in the world. I would put forward, should be built in Saskatchewan due to those figures.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
A CPC government lead by Poilievre would bring some common sense back to the country.
I would agree things would change, but I am concerned with the reluctance to scrap the Carbon Tax. I have seen zero evidence that it resolves anything. What it does do very effectively is take money from my pocket and deliver it to a government body. As is was designed. But I dont see any return. Taxes are the #1 burden of the common man, and we do not get the benefit we want. Instead the government gets to take more control of us. Less taxes means greater ability for citizens invest in small businesses, improve thier lives, and purchase to keep the economy robust. Government is the problem. Until they will agree to that premise, we are stuck getting robbed each payday
Well I certainly hope so, but are we ever going to talk about the Wef, sustainable development, or we going to pretend it doesn’t exist, tic toc , times awasting .
More and more they do talk about the WEF. The more that speak, the more sunlight falls on the corruption
