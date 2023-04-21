Oil wells

More than seven in 10 Canadians rate the oil and gas sector as important to the country’s current economy, a number that's steadily increasing since 2020, according to a new survey by Nanos. 

Almost six in 10 say oil and gas will continue to be an important contributor to future economic prosperity while three in five say Canada should expand oil and gas exports to help the world have access to more secure energy supplies. A similar number agree the energy sector has a role to play in combatting climate change. 

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

(3) comments

guest310
guest310

When more Canadians then ever want O&G the NDP with the help of the Liberal Gov't want to shut it down with their JUST TRANSITION because they know what's best for all of us. NDP running candidates that actually want it shut down. NDP totally out of touch.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

But Trudeau has been instructed by the WEF to destroy Canada and that means killing oil and gas at all costs to implement “climate change” enslavement and fascism

Jordan Luenz
Jordan Luenz

That is a pretty decisive plebiscite in favour of our energy resources.

