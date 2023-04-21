More than seven in 10 Canadians rate the oil and gas sector as important to the country’s current economy, a number that's steadily increasing since 2020, according to a new survey by Nanos.
Almost six in 10 say oil and gas will continue to be an important contributor to future economic prosperity while three in five say Canada should expand oil and gas exports to help the world have access to more secure energy supplies. A similar number agree the energy sector has a role to play in combatting climate change.
At the same time, just one percent think governments are doing a ‘very good job’ of providing a clear, predictable and competitive policy and regulatory environment for investors building energy infrastructure to help Canada meet its climate change targets.
The research was commissioned by the University of Ottawa’s Positive Energy program and was conducted in January of this year. Nanos conducted the dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,054 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between January 27-30 as part of an omnibus survey.
Not surprisingly, support for the sector was highest on the Prairies. The importance of oil and gas enjoyed broad support across the country. It was only on the question of future growth where options diverged; 75% of Prairie people strongly or somewhat support growth with just 21% opposed, compared to 43% in favour in Quebec and 49% opposed, and 48% support in BC with 46% opposed.
However, support for growth of the renewable energy sector was even stronger; fully 90% of people polled in all parts of the country support it with less than 5% opposed in all areas except Ontario (5.7% and Alberta (8.8%).
The numbers would suggest broad consensus across party lines. About 35% of respondents identified as Liberal, 25% Conservative and 11% NDP. A clear majority — almost 50% — described their political views as being in the middle of the political scale with the rest split almost evenly as ‘left’ or ‘right’.
Nanos said the results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada. Individuals were randomly called using random digit dialling with a maximum of five call backs.
The margin of error for a random survey of 1,054 Canadians is ±3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston.
(3) comments
When more Canadians then ever want O&G the NDP with the help of the Liberal Gov't want to shut it down with their JUST TRANSITION because they know what's best for all of us. NDP running candidates that actually want it shut down. NDP totally out of touch.
But Trudeau has been instructed by the WEF to destroy Canada and that means killing oil and gas at all costs to implement “climate change” enslavement and fascism
That is a pretty decisive plebiscite in favour of our energy resources.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.