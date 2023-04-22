The National Citizens Inquiry’s (NCI) latest stop is in Saskatoon. The NCI is investigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by governments.
According to Michelle Leduc-Catlin, who represents the NCI, this inquiry is led and supported by citizens.
“The NCI was started so that we could examine the pandemic response from the government because we found that four out of five Canadians experienced harms during the policies that were implemented so we want to hear from them,” Leduc-Catlin told reporters.
On the NCI's website, the objective is to gather testimonies regarding the “appropriateness, efficacy, legality and constitutionality of governments' responses.”
The inquiry is crossing Canada and after spending three days in Saskatoon, it will continue to Alberta.
Leduc-Catlin said that the NCI has heard from citizens about the difficulties they experienced and continue to face due to the pandemic response.
While each person has a unique story, the common themes remain the same, according to Leduc-Catlin.
“The themes [are] people trying to follow rules that don’t appear to have any scientific basis but were followed because people trusted their institutions, they trusted the government, they trusted the health authorities, they trusted the police, they trusted the legal system,” said Leduc-Catlin.
In each location, the inquiry is listening to expert testimony. Leduc-Catlin said that the NCI sent invitations to officials and policymakers to participate, but so far, they have yet to attend.
“This is not a political exercise. This is not about sides. We need to start coming together as Canadians. We need to find that kindness and compassion that we are known for, that we used to have that we seem to — hopefully temporarily — lost,” said Leduc-Catlin.
Leduc-Catlin said the inquiry and hearings are significant because there needs to be a historical record of what happened. The country is only starting to witness the consequences of policies that may not have been carefully considered.
Leduc-Catlin explained that this inquiry is different from previous ones people may be familiar with, as the government does not manage it.
“This is a bunch of citizens who are gathering together to make something happen, to start a dialogue,” said Leduc-Catlin.
Leduc-Catlin said individuals have engaged and contributed to the NCI in “many different ways.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
thumbs up for the National Citizens Inquiry. a lot of their witnesses are labelled as "expert" and the information now coming out is mind-boggling. You can tune in live (link is on their website) and a lot of it is going to be available as archived. Highly recommended.
The most amazing information coming out. No wonder it is getting MSM and Google Blackout coverage.
It's clear the WHOLE SCAMDEMIC WAS CRIMINAL.
- Lockdowns kill (lockdown with someone with Ebola and see what happens)
- Masks are USELESS
- Social Distancing was MADE UP OUT OF NOTHING (scott gotleib)
The VAXXX is an experimental genetic poison killing millions of people.
It's all been a CRIMINAL ACT by the politico/bankster/pedophile rich criminal class.
Steal from you and me - and give to themselves.
The whole system is a criminal operation - Starting at vatican, BIS, IMF, Federal Provincial, city - all criminals.
Still no coverage on the biggest health/fraud story in Canadian history from our infinitely corrupted and Trudeau infected corporate bought off MSM
What a disgrace and disgusting cowardly cesspool our legacy media is
