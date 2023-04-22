National Citizens Inquiry Saskatoon
The National Citizens Inquiry’s (NCI) latest stop is in Saskatoon. The NCI is investigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by governments.

According to Michelle Leduc-Catlin, who represents the NCI, this inquiry is led and supported by citizens.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

thumbs up for the National Citizens Inquiry. a lot of their witnesses are labelled as "expert" and the information now coming out is mind-boggling. You can tune in live (link is on their website) and a lot of it is going to be available as archived. Highly recommended.

westmeetseast
westmeetseast

The most amazing information coming out. No wonder it is getting MSM and Google Blackout coverage.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

It's clear the WHOLE SCAMDEMIC WAS CRIMINAL.

- Lockdowns kill (lockdown with someone with Ebola and see what happens)

- Masks are USELESS

- Social Distancing was MADE UP OUT OF NOTHING (scott gotleib)

The VAXXX is an experimental genetic poison killing millions of people.

It's all been a CRIMINAL ACT by the politico/bankster/pedophile rich criminal class.

Steal from you and me - and give to themselves.

The whole system is a criminal operation - Starting at vatican, BIS, IMF, Federal Provincial, city - all criminals.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Still no coverage on the biggest health/fraud story in Canadian history from our infinitely corrupted and Trudeau infected corporate bought off MSM

What a disgrace and disgusting cowardly cesspool our legacy media is

