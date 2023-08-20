Churchill Falls

Churchill Falls Generating Station 

 Courtesy CBC

A Newfoundland and Labrador submission to the Senate Energy Committee said Canada must double or triple its electricity target to meet 2050 climate targets, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“To achieve its goal of a net zero electricity sector by 2035, Canada will need 121 terawatt hours of new supply to replace carbon sources,” said Energy NL in a submission. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Someone needs to tell Churchill power, their symbol looks a lot like a Natsi symbol. Lol

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Ya I agree Free in fact I found it offensive ... that said I have no idea what it means... hidden meanings?

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

"...Canada will need 121 terawatt hours of new supply...# That's a solar farm the size of Saskatchewan for the daylight hours and a wind turbine every 10 square hectares in every location with an elevation below 900 meters. Just saying.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

It's time to start repaying for Equalization, you should be supplying Alberta with cheap hydro electricity, afterall your water is now a federal resource. Pay us, we did nothing to develop your natural resources.

Report Add Reply

