The average pay for the top 100 Canadian CEOs hit an average of $14.3 million in 2021 — a new all-time high according to a report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives — smashing the previous record of $11.8 million in 2018 and a 31.2% jump from the previous year’s average of $10.9 million.
A separate report from the Toronto-based Bedford research group found the top 150 oil company CEOs came in at $13.87 million for companies with asset values over $30 billion. Median base salary ranged from $225,000 to $1.25 million, with the majority of compensation consisting of stock options and performance based incentives.
To put that into perspective, the average Canadian CEOs will have made as much money as the average Canadian worker makes in a year — or $58,800 — before the morning coffee break.
Both reports noted an enormous gender imbalance. Only three women made the top 100 list in 2021 according to CCPA while Bedford found women only make up 3% of top level executives in oil and gas.
“There were actually more Marks (four) than there were women, although women did tie Michaels and Scotts. The fact that 97% of the richest CEOs in Canada are men isn’t new and there is no evidence that it’s changing,” wrote CCPA’s David Macdonald.
Macdonald further noted 30 of the best-paid CEOs headed companies that received federal support through the COVID-19 wage subsidy, seven saw their bonuses changed to protect them from the impact of COVID-19, and five CEOs experienced both.
“In other words, 49 of 100 CEOs last year did not feel the full brunt of the downside — they were bailed out by government and/or their bonus goals were altered after the fact to exclude the impact of COVID-19.”
Despite record profits, none of Calgary’s oil elite cracked the Top 10. The highest paid Calgary-based CEO, in 14th spot, was Al Monaco, of Enbridge Inc. who took home $19.04 million, including $1.65 million in base salary. Canadian Natural Resources’ executive chairman Murray Edwards who, despite receiving $1 in base salary, took home $16.11 million.
That compares with Nuvei chairman and CEO Phillip Fayer who received $140.77 million, consisting almost entirely of shares and stock options. Nuvei is a Montreal online payment firm specializing in crypto currency, among others.
The CCPA noted the extraordinary pay gap develops into an even larger gap in net worth, as these millions paid per year build up on the assets side. The payment of CEOs in company shares and stock options generally makes them substantial shareholders in the companies they run. These trends, combined with generous tax breaks, yield much higher net worths.
The CCPA further complained stock-based compensation is a way of avoiding income tax on capital gains.
“A small wealth tax of a few percentage points a year would go a long way to equalizing this wealth tax and would generate tens of billions a year in new tax revenue in the process.”
Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.
