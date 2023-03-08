Canadian currency cash money

Canadian CEOs took home an average of $14 million in 2021.

 Courtesy CBC

The average pay for the top 100 Canadian CEOs hit an average of $14.3 million in 2021 — a new all-time high according to a report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives — smashing the previous record of $11.8 million in 2018 and a 31.2% jump from the previous year’s average of $10.9 million.

A separate report from the Toronto-based Bedford research group found the top 150 oil company CEOs came in at $13.87 million for companies with asset values over $30 billion. Median base salary ranged from $225,000 to $1.25 million, with the majority of compensation consisting of stock options and performance based incentives.

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.  

