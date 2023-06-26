OPEC Flag
Screenshot

Oil isn’t going away any time soon.

The world’s largest producing cartel, OPEC, which expects oil demand to rise to 110 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2045 and account for a third of global energy supply — roughly the same as today — as world population approaches 9.5 billion.

Oil sands forecast

Oil sands production expected to roll over this decade.
Energy mix

Oil and gas — in green — under the CER’s net-zero scenarios.
Oil price scenarios

Oil price assumptions for net zero.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.