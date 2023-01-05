Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is asking people to put forward names of people and organizations who give their time and talents to make the city incredible, for the annual Calgary Awards.
“Every day I see examples of exemplary character and people in service who work toward a better Calgary,” said Gondek in a Wednesday press release.
“Let’s celebrate and honour these deserving individuals and organizations with a 2023 Calgary Award.”
The release said the Calgary Awards began in 1994 and pay tribute in five categories. The categories are Accessibility, the Environment, International Achievement, Community Achievement, and WO Mitchell Book Prize (submission deadline was Saturday).
Within the Community Achievement Awards, there are nine categories. These categories are Grant MacEwan Lifetime Achievement Calgarian of the Year (previously Citizen of the Year), Arts, Community Advocate — Individual, Community Advocate — Organization, Education, Heritage, Social Impact — Business (previously Commerce), and Youth.
The release said the Social Impact-Business Award will be awarded for the first time to a business demonstrating outstanding corporate social responsibility, with special consideration given to social innovation or entrepreneurship.
Youth Centres of Calgary Founder and Executive Director Jane Wachowich was named the 2022 Citizen of the Year for giving vulnerable youth a place to be a kid and the opportunity for a future where they can be successful and thrive.
The nomination period ends February 1, and recipients will be announced in June.
“I can think of no better way to recognize and honour people who do valuable work in this great city than by nominating them for a Calgary Award,” said Gondek.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
