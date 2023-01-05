Jyoti Gondek

At least three city councillors and a manager with the City of Calgary filed complaints about the behaviour of Stephen Carter, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff.

 Courtesy Radio-Canada

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is asking people to put forward names of people and organizations who give their time and talents to make the city incredible, for the annual Calgary Awards. 

“Every day I see examples of exemplary character and people in service who work toward a better Calgary,” said Gondek in a Wednesday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.