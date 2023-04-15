Three years after the Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate to .25%, igniting a frenzy of home buying across the country followed by a series of eight rate hikes taking the wind out of real estate sales, housing is returning to normalcy, says the Royal LePage House Price Survey.
“Sanity is slowly returning to the housing market,” says Phil Soper, CEO and president of Royal LePage.
“While some buyer hopefuls will remain sidelined by a reduced capacity to borrow in this higher rate environment, our market data shows that many of those who chose to pause their search to see where prices and interest rates would land have resumed their home buying plans. Unfortunately, the challenge they must now deal with is a severe shortage of homes for sale.”
Of all the major markets in Canada, Alberta’s two largest cities have weathered the last year of sales and price declines the best due to strong migration numbers, says Soper.
According to Royal LePage, the aggregate price of a home in Calgary increased .7% year-over-year to $616,500 in the first quarter of 2023, with an increase of 2.9% over the last quarter of 2022.
By housing type, the median price of a single-family home rose .9% year-over-year to $705,000 in the first quarter of 2023, while the median price of a condominium increased 4.5% to $243,300 during the same period.
“Calgary’s housing market in the early parts of 2023 signalled a return to pre-pandemic seasonal patterns. At the end of the first quarter, buying and selling activity ramped up considerably as the spring market approached. Although sales in January and February were about half the amount recorded in 2022, home prices have continued to increase amid relentless purchaser demand,” says Corinne Lyall, broker and owner, Royal LePage Benchmark.
“A shortage of inventory contributed to the steady rise in prices. Properties valued up to the $800,000 mark are seeing persistent competition. Low supply continues to put upward pressure on prices.”
The supply shortage is leading some potential sellers to not list their homes for sale at the expense of giving up their current mortgage interest rate and out of concerns of not being able to buy a suitable replacement home, says Lyall, which may not change even though the spring buying and selling season is in full swing.
“I expect we will see some improvement in supply this spring, but not a sufficient amount to satisfy buyer demand,” she says.
“The rate of new construction has slowed in the region, and we are not replenishing home supplies fast enough. This will contribute to upward pressure on home prices this year.”
Royal LePage forecasts the aggregate price of a home in Calgary will increase 2.5% by the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to last year.
In Edmonton, the aggregate price of a home decreased 5% year-over-year to $429,500 in the first quarter of 2023, but saw a modest .6% increase over the last quarter of 2022.
By housing type, the median price of a single-family home fell 5.8% year-over-year to $466,000 in the first quarter of 2023, while the median price of a condominium saw a year-over-year decrease of 3.3% to $195,300 during the same period.
“After a period of relatively balanced supply-demand conditions in the fall, Edmonton transitioned into a seller’s market once again, as inventory levels tighten. More homebuyers are gravitating towards the entry-level segment of the market, or are staying put on the sidelines altogether, as move-up and luxury properties have become less affordable,” says Tom Shearer, broker and owner, Royal LePage Noralta Real Estate.
“Some sellers are holding out for a higher offer and others are not listing until they find another property to buy. This self-perpetuating cycle results in low activity, but I expect that to turn around this spring.”
Shearer expects reduced supply to support a modest price increase over the coming months, with Royal LePage forecasting the aggregate price in Edmonton will increase 1.5% by the fourth quarter of 2023.
Going forward, housing headlines will be about the lack of housing in the country, says Soper.
“There remains a chronic shortage of housing supply, be it for rent or purchase. We are grappling with a growing problem here that once was the burden of our largest cities but is increasingly being felt in secondary markets as well,” he says.
“Yes, governments are adopting policies intended to address the problem, yet the pace of progress is far from encouraging. And challenges facing developers, such as the increased cost of materials and labour, and a shortage of skilled tradespeople, persist.”
Immigration has always been an important part of Canada’s survival. But we have always customized the immigration based on what the country needed. Now JT wants unlimited immigration as 90% will vote Liberal because they are happy the Liberals let them in. This is so wrong. We need a law that says people must be in Canada 5 years before they can vote. Review Norways rules on immigration. They are very strict.
Get government out of the way...you will see those homes go up. And trades will flourish..and people will have places to live. Government is never the solution.
I'd never sell my house to anyone who wasn't born in Canada.
Low supply of housing across Canada is caused by Trudeau's never ending stream of 500,000 new immigrants each year. Immigrants who come from low tax regimes where it is far easer to amass the capital needed to buy a home and out-compete overtaxed Canadians.
