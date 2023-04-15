House
Image courtesy of Brian Babb on Unsplash

Three years after the Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate to .25%, igniting a frenzy of home buying across the country followed by a series of eight rate hikes taking the wind out of real estate sales, housing is returning to normalcy, says the Royal LePage House Price Survey.

“Sanity is slowly returning to the housing market,” says Phil Soper, CEO and president of Royal LePage.

A for sale sign is shown in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood on Jan. 26.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(4) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

Immigration has always been an important part of Canada’s survival. But we have always customized the immigration based on what the country needed. Now JT wants unlimited immigration as 90% will vote Liberal because they are happy the Liberals let them in. This is so wrong. We need a law that says people must be in Canada 5 years before they can vote. Review Norways rules on immigration. They are very strict.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Get government out of the way...you will see those homes go up. And trades will flourish..and people will have places to live. Government is never the solution.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

I'd never sell my house to anyone who wasn't born in Canada.

Footloose
Footloose

Low supply of housing across Canada is caused by Trudeau's never ending stream of 500,000 new immigrants each year. Immigrants who come from low tax regimes where it is far easer to amass the capital needed to buy a home and out-compete overtaxed Canadians.

