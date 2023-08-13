Trinity blast

Trinity nuclear test, July 1945.

 Public domain

Scientists in the US have repeated a landmark nuclear fusion experiment that opens the door to unlimited amounts of abundant (and safe) nuclear energy derived from one of the most abundant substances on Earth: seawater.

Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California managed to fuse two heavy hydrogen atoms using lasers to trigger a nuclear reaction akin to creating a miniature sun.

Oppenheimer

Robert Oppenheimer the morning after the Trinity blast.
Livermore

Livermore Ignition Facility

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

guest356
guest356

The human spirit in the words of Kennedy were "We don't do these things because they are easy; we do them because they are hard". there are too many uneducated and unknowledgeable people who criticize anything nuclear. Fusion is the future its energy density is excellent it is safe (you can turn it off), there is no waste or pollution and it is limitless from a fuel perspective. Unlike wind which kills so many birds that is not acknowledged and has flawed reliability and life cycles. Thank goodness for these scientific heroes in their endeavours for humanity at large.

WordsWork
WordsWork

The ability of humankind to innovate is one of our finest strenghts! Fusion as a source of energy was deemed impossible 40 years ago.

rianc
rianc

Really all they manage to create was 1 megajoule of energy since they expended 2 megajoules to create 3 megajoules. Also our work on fusion still isn't sustainable for a prolonged period. These are important steps but we are still decades away from having actual fusion energy if ever.

Alterego64
Alterego64

uh oh.....wont this go against the "green energy" narrative?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

When it fits into a half ton, let me know, until then I guess I have to keep paying for gas.

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

So 25yrs before they have a powerplant or will it be 50 yrs

