Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Scientists in the US have repeated a landmark nuclear fusion experiment that opens the door to unlimited amounts of abundant (and safe) nuclear energy derived from one of the most abundant substances on Earth: seawater.
Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California managed to fuse two heavy hydrogen atoms using lasers to trigger a nuclear reaction akin to creating a miniature sun.
It’s the second time they’ve managed to do it since December of last year, this time producing an even higher yield of energy than before.
Unlike fission — the science behind the development of the atomic bomb as portrayed in the movie Oppenheimer — fusion involves joining atoms instead of splitting them, creating limitless amounts of energy without radioactive byproducts or the risk of causing a meltdown.
That’s because fusion reactions take place in a state of matter called plasma — a hot, charged gas made of positive ions and free-moving electrons with unique properties distinct from solids, liquids or gases. For this to happen, the nuclei must be confined within a small space to increase the chances of collision. In the sun, the extreme pressure produced by its immense gravity creates the conditions for fusion to take place.
Although he was famous for laying the theoretical quantum foundation for the atom bomb, Robert Oppenheimer was also a noted astrophysicist who formulated the basic technique for fusion as well.
Ironically, he was opposed to creating a thermonuclear hydrogen bomb using the same principles. One of his Manhattan Project colleagues, Edward Teller, went ahead and did it after he refused in 1949.
Researchers have previously produced fusion reactions in the lab, but it has required more energy to trigger ignition than the amount received back. By contrast, the last two experiments have produced more energy than the amount required to create it, using AI to crunch the math.
Representatives from Livermore lab confirmed the result without releasing details, other than to say it plans to document and discuss them in peer reviewed papers at scientific conferences over the coming months.
“Analysis of those results is underway, but we can confirm the experiment produced a higher yield than the December test,” a spokesman told the Washington Post in an emailed statement.
Still, that’s a relative term.
The Livermore Ignition Facility is housed in a ten-storey building about the size of three football stadiums. It was designed by a team from the Los Alamos National Laboratory which was founded by Oppenheimer in 1942.
It cost about US$3.5 billion to build when it was finally completed in 2009, hardly a viable economic proposition for fusion power plants using today’s technology.
According to the US Department of Energy, its 192 lasers produce about 2 megajoules in billionth-of-a-second pulses shot at a target the size of a pencil eraser.
That was the process which was used to generate about 3 megajoules in December. The result is significant because a single kilogram of ionized hydrogen produces the same amount of energy as 10 million kilos of coal.
In a memorable scene during the Oppenheimer movie the main character, played by Cillian Murphy, places marbles inside a glass punch bowl each morning to represent the amount of enriched uranium needed to trigger an atomic blast. It takes almost three years to fill it.
In December, the US Department of Energy called it “a major scientific breakthrough decades in the making that will pave the way for advancements in national defence and the future of clean power.”
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(6) comments
The human spirit in the words of Kennedy were "We don't do these things because they are easy; we do them because they are hard". there are too many uneducated and unknowledgeable people who criticize anything nuclear. Fusion is the future its energy density is excellent it is safe (you can turn it off), there is no waste or pollution and it is limitless from a fuel perspective. Unlike wind which kills so many birds that is not acknowledged and has flawed reliability and life cycles. Thank goodness for these scientific heroes in their endeavours for humanity at large.
The ability of humankind to innovate is one of our finest strenghts! Fusion as a source of energy was deemed impossible 40 years ago.
Really all they manage to create was 1 megajoule of energy since they expended 2 megajoules to create 3 megajoules. Also our work on fusion still isn't sustainable for a prolonged period. These are important steps but we are still decades away from having actual fusion energy if ever.
uh oh.....wont this go against the "green energy" narrative?
When it fits into a half ton, let me know, until then I guess I have to keep paying for gas.
So 25yrs before they have a powerplant or will it be 50 yrs
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.