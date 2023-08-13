Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan said he will investigate conditions on the waterfront following a two-week strike at the Port of Vancouver, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Another dispute and disruption on that scale is still possible and that’s not good enough,” said O’Regan in a statement.
“The workers and businesses that depend on our ports deserve long-term solutions.”
O’Regan said workers and businesses deserve answers.
Members of the International Labour and Warehouse Union (ILWU) ratified a contract paying a 19.2% wage increase over four years, from $48.23 to $57.51 per hour, with a $1.48 per hour signing bonus on August 4.
The ratification followed strike action over 14 days which shut traffic at the Port of Vancouver.
The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s largest. An official estimate said it handles more than 140 million tonnes of cargo per year, including grain, coal, potash, and 334,000 vehicles.
O’Regan said he invoked Section 106 of the Canada Labour Code to review waterfront conditions. Section 106 permits “inquiries the Minister considers advisable regarding matters that may affect industrial relations.”
He acknowledged it is high time the Canadian government looks into underlying issues to develop long-term solutions to create a harmonious working environment between unions and employers, respect the collective bargaining process, and protect supply chains to support people.
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce said cabinet “needs new tools to address this recurring problem.”
Parliament passed emergency legislation to end strikes and lockouts at British Columbia ports in 1995, 1994, 1991, 1988, 1986, 1982, 1975, 1974, and 1972. The 1972 legislation followed a 21-day shutdown of the Port of Vancouver that year — the longest disruption to date.
O’Regan said further disruptions were intolerable.
“We do not want to be back here again,” he said.
British marine consulting agency VesselsValue said on July 14 it could take weeks or months to recover from the economic damage caused from the Port of Vancouver strike.
VesselsValue said the combined value of cargo floating offshore waiting to be unloaded is $7.5 billion at Prince Rupert, BC, and Vancouver, excluding vessels which left Anchorage to go to the mainland United States and were denied from offloading in Seattle and Tacoma, WA.
The outage is stoking inflationary fears in the US, because 65% of the import volume through Prince Rupert and 15% from Vancouver are routed back to the US by rail.
That ought to accomplish a lot.
