Vancouver port

Port of Vancouver

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan said he will investigate conditions on the waterfront following a two-week strike at the Port of Vancouver, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“Another dispute and disruption on that scale is still possible and that’s not good enough,” said O’Regan in a statement. 

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

That ought to accomplish a lot.

