My teenage daughter’s smartphone is stuck in her hand and it is time to do something about it.

As a society, we ban or put warnings on things when they are hazardous to our health. However, Canadian children have attached to their hands something which is highly addictive and has more widespread use than cigarettes.

Forgettable
Most of the apps on smartphones are designed to be addictive, designed to keep you coming back endlessly. It's disgusting.

Lee Harding Staff
This is a real issue for youth and some who are older, too.

cdnsigop
Its nice to see some acknowledgement of the damage being done!

The answer is for Fathers to take seriously their responsibility to protect their family, and say 'no'. Thats right, say no! Its not the society's job, its the individual families job. Where is discernment? Where is wisdom? Where is the fear of God?

The tough part here is that most fathers are just as busy as the children on the smartphone. You need to lead by example! So first, cut yourself of the drug, then you will see clearly to help the others in your family unit to get clean.

Do we really need to have a computer in our pocket? We are being enslaved by our own addiction to convenience, easy knowledge, and our inherent laziness!

When fathers stop being weak and lazy men, and wake up, and take seriously their responsibility, the society as a whole will see the fruit. Until then, the society will reap what it has sown...

eldon628
Good article David. This is a serious problem in our society. And it's not just a problem with the youth. It is controlling and destroying our society.

So now that we have identified the problem. What is the solution and how do we get there?

