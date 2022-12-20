My teenage daughter’s smartphone is stuck in her hand and it is time to do something about it.
As a society, we ban or put warnings on things when they are hazardous to our health. However, Canadian children have attached to their hands something which is highly addictive and has more widespread use than cigarettes.
It’s their smartphone, or better called a ‘dumbphone.’
Society disapproves of illegal drugs. But no condemnation exists for smartphones, even though they make kids lonelier, sadder, don’t go out and have fun with friends, and do their homework. Instead, it’s one more game or another TikTok video.
A Quebec judge is allowing a lawsuit to move forward by a group of about 200 parents, who say that their kid is addicted to the Fortnite game. One kid play over 7,770 hours in two years and another played 6,923.
The parents blame the makers of Fortnite for knowingly making a highly additive game on purpose.
Quebec Superior Court Judge Sylvain Lussier compared video game addiction to the “early awareness” of nicotine addictions.
“The harmful effect of tobacco was not recognized or admitted overnight,” said Lussier.
“The court concludes that there is a serious issue to be argued ... as to the existence of risks or even dangers arising from the use of Fortnite.”
I’m just guessing, but I think you will see future lawsuits against smartphone makers.
A recent study from King’s College London estimated that approximately 25% of “children and young people” use their smartphones “in a way that is consistent with behavioural addiction.” Another startling statistic is in 2021, 96% of 16- and 17-year-olds had a smartphone.
Due to the widespread use of smartphones, 50% of 12-year-olds have seen pornography and some kids as young as eight, according to the King’s College London study.
More teens are addicted to smartphones than are addicted to cigarettes and illegal drugs combined. The smartphone is the new nicotine. At this point, only freaks and teens not worried about peer pressure don’t have a smartphone.
The COVID-19 lockdowns only made the problem worse as smartphones became kids new best friend since they weren’t in school or playing with their friends.
When you threaten to take away their smartphones, a look of panic comes across the kid’s face as if they are under a demonic spell.
To see if your kids are addicted, take their phones away for a day and see what happens. You probably won’t like what you see, as it looks like they are having the same withdrawal symptoms as a drug addict.
With so many kids with smartphones, we think it can’t be that bad. However, that’s just an illusion. There was a time when doctors smoked in hospitals. Now, we know the harm of cigarettes and you can’t smoke anywhere on hospital grounds. The University of Regina doesn’t allow smoking anywhere on the entire campus.
There’s a growing body of scientific evidence that smartphone use leads to negative cognitive, emotional, developmental, and neurological conditions in kids. Not to forget to mention side effects, including eating and sleeping disorders.
Have you said any of these statements to your kid only to get a ‘no’ or ‘I don’t feel like it.’
“Did you go outside at all today?”
“Off the phone and go get some fresh air.”
“Put your phone down before I take it away.”
“I’m going to smash your phone into a million pieces if you don’t do something else!”
Ok, that last one might be dramatic. But, sometimes I think it is the best option. Plus, a million pieces would be a lot of work, when a couple of hundred pieces would work.
(4) comments
Most of the apps on smartphones are designed to be addictive, designed to keep you coming back endlessly. It's disgusting.
This is a real issue for youth and some who are older, too.
Its nice to see some acknowledgement of the damage being done!
The answer is for Fathers to take seriously their responsibility to protect their family, and say 'no'. Thats right, say no! Its not the society's job, its the individual families job. Where is discernment? Where is wisdom? Where is the fear of God?
The tough part here is that most fathers are just as busy as the children on the smartphone. You need to lead by example! So first, cut yourself of the drug, then you will see clearly to help the others in your family unit to get clean.
Do we really need to have a computer in our pocket? We are being enslaved by our own addiction to convenience, easy knowledge, and our inherent laziness!
When fathers stop being weak and lazy men, and wake up, and take seriously their responsibility, the society as a whole will see the fruit. Until then, the society will reap what it has sown...
Good article David. This is a serious problem in our society. And it's not just a problem with the youth. It is controlling and destroying our society.
So now that we have identified the problem. What is the solution and how do we get there?
