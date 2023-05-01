Faced with a growing electricity shortfall, Ontario is soliciting offers from long-term gas-fired power generation.
The good news is that it’s mostly coming from Alberta. It means Ontario will be forced to build new gas-fired power plants or expand existing ones.
The bad news — if you happen to be a federal cabinet minister — is that the province is prepared to keep paying those contracts even if federal regulations eventually ban gas-fired facilities.
It comes after the former Liberal government of Dalton McGuinty cancelled a pair of natural gas plants in 2011 that cost Ontario taxpayers more than $1 billion.
After more than a decade of strong supply, the Ontario government said it is “entering a period of emerging electricity system needs” driven by increasing demand, the retirement of the Pickering nuclear plant, the refurbishment of other nuclear generating units, as well as expiring contracts for existing facilities.
Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), which manages Ontario’s power grid, said it has concluded it medium-term request for proposals and has entered into five-year contracts, with one wind and four natural gas facilities producing more than 700 MW of capacity to the system, ensuring ongoing value from previous investments in supply.
This supply will be available between 2024–2026, at a lower cost than previous contracts. This procurement complements other IESO supply acquisition activities to meet reliability targets over the same timeframe.
In all, it said it eventually wants to add more than 4,000 megawatts to the grid.
"It's really important to have natural gas as an insurance policy to be there to keep the lights on and provide the reliability that we need," Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith said in an interview with the CBC. "We need to have natural gas for the short term, especially to get us through these refurbishments."
Ontario’s power grid is considered one of the cleanest in the country, and indeed the world, with more than 85% coming from zero-emission sources. Roughly half of of the province’s electricity comes from nuclear power, a quarter from hydroelectric dams and about 10% from renewable sources such as wind.
Environmentalists were predictably outraged. In January, Edmonton-based Capital Power announced plans to build two gas turbines in Windsor even though it’s one of 34 municipalities that voted to phase out gas in 2020.
If approved — and it now seems certain they will — construction would begin later this year and come on stream in 2024. More plants have been proposed for cities like Guelph.
“We’re going in the wrong direction. This doesn’t make sense for Windsor, and it doesn’t make sense for Ontario,” said Jack Gibbons, president of the Ontario Clean Air Alliance.
Shaun Polczer is the Energy Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Canada represents less than 0.00005% of global emissions of any sort.
All you dumb greenies, give your head a shake of reality, you clueless pufters
