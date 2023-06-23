A county in Oregon is suing major oil companies to the tune of $50 billion after alleging pollution from fossil fuels contributed to a 2021 ‘heat dome’ over the West Coast that led to the deaths of at least 69 people and caused extensive damage to property, forests and fisheries.
Oregon’s Multnomah County, which includes the City of Portland, on Thursday said it saw three of the hottest days in its history during the heat wave, hitting 108, 112 and 116 degrees Fahrenheit, or more than 40 degrees above average.
It was the same heatwave that killed millions of shellfish along the British Columbia coast that led to the deaths of at least 500 people and caused the destruction of the village of Lytton in the province’s interior. As of Friday Oregon also filed suit against Canada’s two national railways and Transport Canada for negligence.
But Oregon’s believed to be the first filed against private companies for actually causing a climate disaster.
The suit names ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, BP, ConocoPhillips, Motiva, Occidental Petroleum, Space Age Fuel, Valero Energy, Total Specialties USA, Marathon Petroleum, Peabody Energy and Koch Industries, as well as two trade groups — the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Western States Petroleum Association — along with consulting firm McKinsey & Company. It also names Anadarko Petroleum, which was acquired by Occidental in 2019.
"This lawsuit is about accountability and fairness, and I believe the people of Multnomah County deserve both. These businesses knew their products were unsafe and harmful, and they lied about it," County Chair Jessica Pederson said in a statement.
"They have profited massively from their lies and left the rest of us to suffer the consequences and pay for the damages. We say enough is enough."
The county alleges the defendants committed negligence and fraud and created a public nuisance. And when those “pollution-caused conditions” combined with a dense high-pressure system that hovered over the Pacific Northwest, they converted the region’s typically mild climate into a functionally equivalent convection oven.
“The heat dome that cost so much life and loss was not a natural weather event. It did not just happen because life can be cruel, nor can it be rationalized as simply a mystery of God’s will,” it said.
“Rather, the heat dome was a direct and foreseeable consequence of the defendants’ decision to sell as many fossil fuel products over the last six decades as they could and to lie to the county, the public, and the scientific community about the catastrophic harm that pollution from those products into the Earth’s and the county’s atmosphere would cause.”
The county’s lawsuit seeks only $50 million in actual damages, along with $1.5 billion in ‘future’ damages. In addition, it seeks an abatement fund, estimated at $50 billion, to study, plan, and upgrade the public health care services and infrastructure that will be reasonably necessary to “weatherproof” the region from future extreme heat events.
Where is the science? Democrats don't have any!
