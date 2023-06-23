Hot summer or heat wave background, glowing sun on orange sky with thermometer

Heatwave illustration from Environment Canada.

 Guenter Albers/science.gc.ca

A county in Oregon is suing major oil companies to the tune of $50 billion after alleging pollution from fossil fuels contributed to a 2021 ‘heat dome’ over the West Coast that led to the deaths of at least 69 people and caused extensive damage to property, forests and fisheries.

Oregon’s Multnomah County, which includes the City of Portland, on Thursday said it saw three of the hottest days in its history during the heat wave, hitting 108, 112 and 116 degrees Fahrenheit, or more than 40 degrees above average. 

2021 Heatdome

The 2021 heat dome over the West Coast.
Lytton, BC

Lytton, BC

Raz
Raz

Where is the science? Democrats don't have any!

