Keystone XL protest – Wikipedia

KXL protest.

 By Ken Grafton

A left-leaning think tank in Ottawa is urging the Canadian government to side with the US in a NAFTA dispute over the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline to the Gulf of Mexico.

In a report, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives — a self-described champion of ‘environmental justice’ and ‘social policy’ — urges the Liberal government to back the Biden administration’s decision to axe the project on his first day in office.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Left Coast
Left Coast

This "Tank" is a NDP & marxist hotbed of Insanity . . .

The Keystone Pipeline is already built, except for the last few miles . . . these clowns are obviously OK with massive Tankers spewing Pollution bringing Oil from the Middle East . . . never a protests of the over 4,000 Tanker movements on the East coast every year.

Many are Foreign Funded low life's who will do anything for a fewbucks . . . look at them dirtbags all and many are very low on the IQ scale.

guest356
guest356

It is profoundly clear, that AB is not regarded as part of Canada by these parasitic and parochial Eastern entities (and Zoolander). What country attempts to hurt, defame or destroy its own people? Well, apparently Canada is one such country and our federal governance follows this eco maniacal mandate which has been demonstrated repeatedly. What do you call someone or something that will take every penny they can from you and concurrently tries to destroy the hand that feeds them? Nihilists nee Ottawa.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

our feds are trying to wreck Alberta/Sask..don't let it happen..

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Exactly! That's what the Turdiot-Singh-Notley Lieberal/NDP fascist/communist (tkae your pick - same end game with either) dictatorship is all about!

