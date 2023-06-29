Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
A left-leaning think tank in Ottawa is urging the Canadian government to side with the US in a NAFTA dispute over the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline to the Gulf of Mexico.
In a report, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives — a self-described champion of ‘environmental justice’ and ‘social policy’ — urges the Liberal government to back the Biden administration’s decision to axe the project on his first day in office.
Calgary-based TC Energy, the company proposing to build the line, is suing the US government for US$15 billion under the terms of the old North American Free Trade Agreement, which has since been superseded by the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) agreement that came into effect in 2020.
When USMCA replaced NAFTA on July 1, 2020, it phased out the right of Canadian and U.S. investors to bring forward these disputes. However, carry-over provisions allow claims regarding investments made before July 1, 2020 — such as TC’s — to be filed until a July 1, 2023, cut-off date.
Likewise, the Alberta government is suing the US for $1.3 billion under the old NAFTA rules. If built, the pipeline would have increased Alberta’s oil sands export capacity by more than one million barrels per day.
According to the CD Howe Institute, the NAFTA provisions are similar to investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) provisions in hundreds of bilateral treaties around the world.
“They give investors the right to invoke binding arbitration when governments are alleged to have breached treaty obligations, allowing the investors to bypass local courts in favour of neutral, third-party dispute settlement.”
The ISDS provisions in trade treaties were meant to guarantee “fair and equitable” treatment from host — and hostile — governments in the developing world to protect against arbitrary seizure of assets. There are now about 2,300 of those bilateral agreements around the globe.
TC Energy originally filed its case against the Obama administration, but was persuaded to drop it in 2017 after Donald Trump promised speedy approval, which was granted in 2020 under the old NAFTA rules.
That permit was subsequently overturned by a Biden executive order on his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021 after the USMCA came into effect, prompting TC to refile the suit on July 2, 2021.
The US government is arguing TC’s legal challenge is no longer valid under the new rules.
The CCPA is arguing Canada should instead “prioritize defending democracy and the planet over appeasing the oil and gas industry.”
“The idea an investor’s right to profit — even from socially or environmentally harmful activities — should trump our democratic right to set responsible climate policy is offensive,” the authors wrote.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(4) comments
This "Tank" is a NDP & marxist hotbed of Insanity . . .
The Keystone Pipeline is already built, except for the last few miles . . . these clowns are obviously OK with massive Tankers spewing Pollution bringing Oil from the Middle East . . . never a protests of the over 4,000 Tanker movements on the East coast every year.
Many are Foreign Funded low life's who will do anything for a fewbucks . . . look at them dirtbags all and many are very low on the IQ scale.
It is profoundly clear, that AB is not regarded as part of Canada by these parasitic and parochial Eastern entities (and Zoolander). What country attempts to hurt, defame or destroy its own people? Well, apparently Canada is one such country and our federal governance follows this eco maniacal mandate which has been demonstrated repeatedly. What do you call someone or something that will take every penny they can from you and concurrently tries to destroy the hand that feeds them? Nihilists nee Ottawa.
our feds are trying to wreck Alberta/Sask..don't let it happen..
[thumbup]Exactly! That's what the Turdiot-Singh-Notley Lieberal/NDP fascist/communist (tkae your pick - same end game with either) dictatorship is all about!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.