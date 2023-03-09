Putin

A finger on the trigger... Vladimir Putin has the world over an oil barrel.

With the close of the fiscal first quarter less than three weeks away, energy companies and financial houses are sharpening their pencils in anticipation of the next round of oil price forecasts. The issue is top of mind among the planet’s oil bosses gathering at the CERA Week conference taking place in Houston all week. 

The general consensus in nutshell? All over the map, both literally and figuratively. 

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.  

Left Coast
Left Coast

On January 19, 2021 the USA was Energy Self Sufficient . . . Oil prices were low and the US Economy was bouncing back nicely.

The next day the Senile & Incompetent Joe Biden was sworn into office. His first action was to kill 1/3 of US oil & gas production, then he stopped construction of the Keystone Pipeline which was a few weeks away from completion. Biden also removed Trump Sanctions on Nordstream II . . .

This of course put OPEC back in control of the Global Oil Price . . . as the USA now became dependent on Imports . . . the prices went up, making Russia Billions in the process. So Senile Joe Biden is the best friend Putin ever had. Might have something to do with the $3.5 Million the Biden's got from the wife of the Moscow Mayor a while back.

Canada's discounted price is due to the fact we have only one customer for our oil . . . in the last few decades we have lost untold Billions to US Oil Companies like Standard Oil . . . whose Rockerfeller Foundation spinoff has been funding Canada's radical Enviro-loons for at least two decades to stop all pipeline construction in Canada.

Many Canooks are completely illiterate when it comes to US politics . . . and only repeat Canada's Legacy Media Propaganda concerning the USA.

But almost all of the problems in the World today can be attributed to the Fraud 2020 US Election . . . no one believes 80 yo Senile Joe, who could not get 24 citizens to a campaign event in a Parking Lot, got more Votes than Hillary & Barry Obama.

Of course it appears we are doing no better . . . our Elections also appear to be Rigged . . . likely going back to 2015. Can anyone imagine how good life would be in Canada today if the 4 Approved Pipelines of 2014 had been built, along with several LNG ports?

Only One of the last 4 US Presidents did not have a Russian Attack . . .

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Full disclosure: I'm in Alberta.

Yet here we are in Canada with lots of oil but can't get pipelines built to Hudson's Bay or to the east coast thanks to our China-loving-Canada-hating Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition.

