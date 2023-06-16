A major technical issue caused problems for one of Canada's largest banks on Friday morning. The issue is affecting the direct deposits of its customers.
TD Canada Trust responded to social media posts inquiring about their pay cheques.
A major technical issue caused problems for one of Canada's largest banks on Friday morning. The issue is affecting the direct deposits of its customers.
TD Canada Trust responded to social media posts inquiring about their pay cheques.
TD Bank said it is “aware of an issue causing customers in Western and Eastern regions to not receive their Direct Deposit today.”
Many people posted to Twitter to express their urgent need to receive their pay cheques.
@TD_Canada helllo I was wondering if the direct deposit is down I haven't got my paycheck— M (@MMcPheee) June 16, 2023
“It’s crazy @TD_Canada is having issues with people getting paid today and they aren’t even letting people know. I’ve had multiple people contact me asking where their pay is…. Any update??,” said a Twitter user.
It’s crazy @TD_Canada is having issues with people getting paid today and they aren’t even letting people know. I’ve had multiple people contact me asking where there pay is…. Any update??— Tony (@CMHAuthor780) June 16, 2023
“Yup, no pay for anyone within my work environment who banks with @td_canada. Extremely upsetting as people have automatic withdrawals coming out,” said a different Twitter user.
Yup, no pay for anyone within my work environment who banks with @td_canada. Extremely upsetting as people have automatic withdrawals coming out.— Candace Martens (@tanieyidabit) June 16, 2023
A Twitter user questions why the bank has not directly communicated the issue to its customers.
“Why isn’t there any communication to the people who woke up to withdrawn accounts because Direct Deposit failed?! Seriously, nothing on your website, nothing emailed, texted Direct to ppl,” they said.
@TD_Canada hey TD. Why isn't there any communication to the people who woke up to withdrawn accounts because Direct Deposit failed?! Seriously, nothing on your website, nothing emailed, texted Direct to ppl.#COMMUNICATE it's 2023 it's easy. Finding out on Twitter is BS.— Jess Sadler is the BlizzardQueen (@jessicasadler01) June 16, 2023
According to the bank, it is investigating the issue.
The bank is requesting its customers “continue to monitor” their accounts to confirm if they have received their scheduled payments.
“Our support teams have been engaged and are investigating the issue. Our apologies for any inconvenience,” said TD.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(4) comments
Lets see if TD accepts any accountability for their failure or simply charges fees and interest on overdrawn accounts that were caught up in their ineptitude.
Isn't TD one of the Big 5 banksters that froze some Freedom Convoy supporters' bank accounts?
All this digital stuff is great!!! Until it isnt.
so, you know how your employer 'requires' you to give them your banking info so that they can direct deposit? Just imagine if you will......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.