A major technical issue caused problems for one of Canada's largest banks on Friday morning. The issue is affecting the direct deposits of its customers.

TD Canada Trust responded to social media posts inquiring about their pay cheques.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

guest356
guest356

Lets see if TD accepts any accountability for their failure or simply charges fees and interest on overdrawn accounts that were caught up in their ineptitude.

guest1019
guest1019

Isn't TD one of the Big 5 banksters that froze some Freedom Convoy supporters' bank accounts?

PersonOne
PersonOne

All this digital stuff is great!!! Until it isnt.

PersonOne
PersonOne

so, you know how your employer 'requires' you to give them your banking info so that they can direct deposit? Just imagine if you will......

