Look, up in the sky: It’s a bird, no wait — a flying french fry vat?
The country’s flagship airline is celebrating Earth Day by filling its planes with a biologically produced jet fuel akin to bio-diesel.
In a statement Sunday, Air Canada said it had purchased about 9.5 million litres of My Sustainable Aviation Fuel (a trademarked brand name) from Helsinki-based Neste, a company that specializes in renewable fuels and plastics generated from food waste, among other things. The purchase will be facilitated through the San Francisco International airport.
It’s not entirely clear why it waited for Sunday morning to announce the move — apart from the fact that it coincides with Earth Day — given that it has been buying the fuel product for more than a year. In its release, AC said SAF is more expensive than traditional jet fuel and remains in limited supply. It’s purchase represents almost a third of Neste’s annual output.
The 9.5 million litres of SAF will generate greenhouse gas reductions of approximately 23,500 tonnes of CO2 equivalent calculated based on a full lifecycle assessment, which it says is equal to the annual GHG emissions absorbed by 28,000 acres of forest as per the US Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator.
According to its website, Neste is currently producing about 34 million litres of SAF per year, a figure it hopes to increase to more than 500 million litres by the end of this year.
Air Canada has been purchasing Neste's SAF since February 2022 and today's announced purchase represents a five-fold increase in its SAF procurement, which it said is an important step towards a 1% target of fuel to be SAF by 2025.
Still, its barely enough to fuel all its planes for a day. Doing some cocktail napkin math — the kind you’d get on an Airbus 330 which holds about 100,000 litres of fuel — 10 million litres of SAF is enough for about 100 round-trip flights. By comparison, AC averages more than 1,600 flights a day.
Canada’s annual GHG emissions rose nearly 2% last year to about 670 megatonnes, which works out to about 75,000 tonnes per hour. Which means AC is offsetting about 15 minutes of the country’s yearly emissions, or barely enough to get off the tarmac at Pearson International.
To extend the benefit of the doubt, however, the company did say that SAF will become integral to its long-term emissions reduction plans. Under its Leave Less travel program, corporate customers and cargo freight forwarders can purchase SAF or a combination of offsets to mitigate their own emissions profile under the federal government’s Climate Action Plan.
"At Air Canada, we have adopted a multifaceted approach to addressing climate change and sustainability. Environmental and social factors are incorporated into our strategic decisions, as are our fleet purchases and daily operations through our support of low-carbon alternatives. SAF comprises one of our core pillars in pursuing our net-zero emission targets,” AC CEO Michael Rousseau said in a statement.
Bio Diesel has a much larger "Karbon" footprint . . . . so insane !
Earth Day started in 1971 . . . remember when the "Population Bomb" was the best seller . . . telling us we would all die of starvation by the 90s because of Over Population? That of course if the coming Ice Age didn't get you in the 80s.
Then we had "Acid Rain", the "Ozone" nonsense, and then back to Global Warming for the 2nd or 3rd time in the 20th Century. After the "Warming" stopped they changed the name to "Klimate Change" . . . so insane, but the Politicians & the Legacy Media just eat it up . . . .
96% of the Globe's CO2 is Created By Nature . . . Man's contribution is insignificant!
From a real Scientist . . .
"We know that the only way to know exact numbers about CO2 concentrations above the water and biomass surfaces is to measure them at the surface levels, which we do not do, and therefore use of CO2 levels measured at a single point on the globe and at 4000 meters altitude (Mauna Loa Observatory, MLO, at Hawaii) represents one of the most miss-used high accuracy dataset in the history of modern science.
We know that the total emissions/reabsorption of CO2 by nature makes emissions of CO2 by burning fossil fuels totally insignificant and lost in the instrumental accuracy levels."
