Air Canada marks Earth Day by announcing the purchase of 9.5 million litres of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Look, up in the sky: It’s a bird, no wait — a flying french fry vat?

The country’s flagship airline is celebrating Earth Day by filling its planes with a biologically produced jet fuel akin to bio-diesel.

Airbus A330

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

Bio Diesel has a much larger "Karbon" footprint . . . . so insane !

Earth Day started in 1971 . . . remember when the "Population Bomb" was the best seller . . . telling us we would all die of starvation by the 90s because of Over Population? That of course if the coming Ice Age didn't get you in the 80s.

Then we had "Acid Rain", the "Ozone" nonsense, and then back to Global Warming for the 2nd or 3rd time in the 20th Century. After the "Warming" stopped they changed the name to "Klimate Change" . . . so insane, but the Politicians & the Legacy Media just eat it up . . . .

96% of the Globe's CO2 is Created By Nature . . . Man's contribution is insignificant!

From a real Scientist . . .

"We know that the only way to know exact numbers about CO2 concentrations above the water and biomass surfaces is to measure them at the surface levels, which we do not do, and therefore use of CO2 levels measured at a single point on the globe and at 4000 meters altitude (Mauna Loa Observatory, MLO, at Hawaii) represents one of the most miss-used high accuracy dataset in the history of modern science.

We know that the total emissions/reabsorption of CO2 by nature makes emissions of CO2 by burning fossil fuels totally insignificant and lost in the instrumental accuracy levels."

