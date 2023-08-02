Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre responded to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement about housing not being the federal government’s responsibility.
Poilievre placed the blame for the housing crisis directly on the Trudeau government.
On Monday, during an announcement in Hamilton, ON, Trudeau said that while housing is not the “primary federal responsibility” of the federal government, it “can and must help with.”
“That's funny because eight years ago, he promised he was going to lower housing costs,” said Poilievre on Tuesday at a press conference in Ottawa.
“No wonder he wants to wash his hands of his horrendous and unprecedented record.”
Trudeau announced a collaboration between his government and the City of Hamilton to construct and renovate 214 homes, sharing the cost of $64 million or approximately $300,000 per home.
Poilievre has criticized the Trudeau government's attempts to control the rising cost of living.
One significant issue has been the issue of housing, as prices continue to increase across the country, though down slightly from their peak.
Poilievre stated the federal government holds responsibility for policies that impact housing, such as immigration, infrastructure and taxes.
Additionally, he mentioned specific institutions such as the federal Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) that play a role in housing.
“All these things are federal, yet the federal prime minister claims he has nothing to do with it whatsoever,” said Poilievre.
Trudeau's worried about himself. Pierre is worried about Canadians. pic.twitter.com/TjSQTBJpjh— Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) August 2, 2023
The CMHC paid nearly $27 million in bonuses and its executives’ average pay was $697,667 in 2022.
“If the CMHC’s number one goal is housing affordability, then it doesn’t make sense to shower employees with bonuses and balloon its C-suite compensation while Canadians can’t afford to buy a home,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
“This is another example of the government rewarding failure with taxpayer-funded bonuses.”
A Poilievre government’s plan to address the housing crisis would include cities issuing more building permits and transit stations should be surrounded by high-density housing. Additionally, he suggested selling off federal buildings and land to residential builders.
During the press conference on Tuesday, Poilievre also addressed Trudeau's accusations that he is attempting to frighten people into voting for the Conservatives.
On Monday, Trudeau stated Poilievre’s strategy to tackle the high cost of living makes Canadians fearful and promised to cut programs.
“His answer to everything is cuts and be angry,” said Trudeau.
“That's not Canada. That's not how we build a stronger future. That's not how we've gotten through the challenging times we've had in the past.”
“Justin Trudeau is upset that I am saying things are broken. Maybe he should stop breaking them,” said Poilievre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.