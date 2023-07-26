Minister Wilkinson

Federal Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson

 Facebook

Who in Alberta could forget Marc Lalonde, Pat Carney or even Jean Chretien himself? They all have one thing in common — they were all ‘energy’ ministers under previous Conservative and Liberal governments.

In a subtle, but potentially significant policy shift, Canada will have its first formal ‘energy’ minister in almost a quarter century.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Footloose
Footloose

Jonathan Wilkinson is nowhere as benign as this article paints him. He is a could care less what damage the new oke enviro nonsense does to the west. Here is his view of "Just Transition” does for the projected 170,000 lost jobs in the oil industry- Canadians thrown out of work by climate change programs can always get jobs as janitors, says a federal briefing note. The memo to Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the “green economy” will still require workers without “green skills” like janitors and truck drivers.

Report Add Reply
Ronald J.
Ronald J.

Him and Guilbeault - Job killers for sure.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.