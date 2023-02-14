Panning for blood diamonds in Africa

Blood Batteries are the new blood diamonds after the US moved to secure EV supply chains in Congo and Zambia

 Wikipedia Commons

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend. That is, unless they come from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). By now, everyone knows what Blood Diamonds are. 

Now the US State Department is set to flood the world with Blood Batteries after it signed an agreement with Congo and Zambia — two of the most corrupt countries in the world — to secure cobalt and copper supply chains for electric vehicles under the guise of fighting climate change.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.

 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

"EV battery value chain that would help the international community reduce carbon emissions" ?

That is just not true . . . a New EV sitting in the Showroom has a massive Karbon Footprint = to my ICV after I have driven it for 100,000 kms.

Using slave labor in Africa is different from the Demokkkrat Plantations of the 17th & 18th Century deep south . . . how?

Reality is that the materials to make Millions of Toxic EV Batteries just does not exist without expanding mining & refining massively . . . and of course the elephant in the room is no one is recycling this Toxic Material.

The cost of operating an EV increases with every Windmill & Toxic Solar Panel that is installed on the grid. In some regions it is equal to or more costly than conventional vehicles. Then just when you least expect it the Battery Dies for good and a replacement is usually in the $20,000 range installed.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.