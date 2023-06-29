Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Saskatchewan has the highest approval rating in performance among provinces, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute Government Performance Index (ARI GPI).
This is driven by majority praise in handling energy policy (61%), the economy (60%), and the deficit (56%), according to the Thursday poll. The poll found concerns linger among Saskatchewanians over healthcare and the cost of living, where fewer than two-fifths offer the government praise.
Subsequent to Saskatchewan was Alberta (40%). The Alberta United Conservative Party is beginning its second term in office with a different leader than the first, but it is in a favourable position compared to other governing provincial parties at the moment.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s honeymoon is less enviable than her predecessor Jason Kenney’s, who began his term with 61% approval rating. Her own personal rating is 45% this quarter.
Third place went to Quebec (33%). This was followed by Nova Scotia (31%), Newfoundland and Labrador (28%), and British Columbia (27%).
The BC government is facing increasing negativity. Its GPI sits at 27% — down five points since March.
This rating comes as it faces criticism over the handling of top provincial issues. The poll said one-fifth believe it is handling the cost of living file well, and 11% think the same on housing affordability.
Manitoba and Ontario were tied for last place (21%). This represents a four point drop for the Ontario government, which already had a poor rating.
Satisfaction with provincial government performance across Canada has diminished over the past three years. The poll acknowledged the average sits at 30% — a decline from 46% in 2020.
The trend was driven by overwhelming dissatisfaction over how provinces have been performing and responding to healthcare and the cost of living. Nowhere in Canada do more than 38% of respondents say their province is handling healthcare or the cost of living well, with Alberta leading the two categories.
A few Canadian premiers have more than a 50% approval rating, according to a December poll conducted by the ARI.
Leading the poll is Quebec Premier Francois Legault, with a 57% approval rating. Legault won re-election with a second consecutive majority government in October.
Saskatchewan's Scott Moe came in second place (56%). The Saskatchewan government delivered about 450,000 $500 rebate cheques to residents in the province as a part of its affordability program, but the opposition criticized it for a backlog delaying the delivery of another 375,000.
The latest ARI poll was conducted online among a representative randomized sample of 3,885 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum from May 30 to June 3. It has a margin of error of +/- 1 percentage point, 19 times out of 20.
