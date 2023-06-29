Scott Moe

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe answers questions from the press at the Global Energy Show in Calgary.

 Courtesy Shaun Polczer/Western Standard

Saskatchewan has the highest approval rating in performance among provinces, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute Government Performance Index (ARI GPI). 

This is driven by majority praise in handling energy policy (61%), the economy (60%), and the deficit (56%), according to the Thursday poll. The poll found concerns linger among Saskatchewanians over healthcare and the cost of living, where fewer than two-fifths offer the government praise. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.