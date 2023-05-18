Albertans were more likely to view Premier Danielle Smith as the most capable in managing the oil and gas sector, while NDP leader Rachel Notley was recognized as better for healthcare, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute.
More than half of Albertans said Smith and the United Conservative Party were the best choice for managing the oil and gas sector, according to the Thursday poll. The poll said 32% believed Notley and the NDP was the best for oil and gas.
There were 47% of Albertans said Notley was the best choice for managing the healthcare system. In contrast, 35% said Smith was the ideal option.
The poll went on to say 45% believe Smith was best for managing the economy, while 37% selected Notley. It added 44% think she was the best at representing Alberta’s interests with the Canadian government, with the NDP leader close behind at 41%.
Smith and Notley are in a near tie for best vision for Alberta’s future (41% to 42%). They are tied at 37% at who would be best at responding to wildfires.
There were 44% of Albertans who find Notley has the most ethical, honest leadership, but one-third believe Smith does.
The poll continued by saying the top two issues for every age and gender grouping are inflation/cost of living or healthcare. It said crime and public safety are chosen as a top issue by one-quarter of residents in each area of the province, making it the third highest priority.
UCP voters were twice as likely as NDP voters to say their party leader would not make the best premier (23% to 11%). That said, the vast majorities of the two camps back their leaders.
On the question of best premier, Notley has a 12-point advantage in Calgary and a 21-point advantage in Edmonton. Outside of Calgary and Edmonton, Smith is chosen by a wide margin (48% to 27%).
This poll comes after Smith took a political swing at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in January while calling out the NDP to say Alberta will not be submitting to the just transition.
After years of economic chaos across Canada, she said Albertans are “proud of the fact that we have a stable economy and good-paying jobs available.” She acknowledged there was a leaked Canadian government memo showing what it plans to do with the just transition.
“When I saw the memo, I felt sick to my stomach, because it’s worse than we feared,” she said.
The poll was conducted online from May 12 to 16 among a representative randomized sample of 1,374 Albertan adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. It has a margin of error of +/- three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Nutley for Healthcare? Spending Billion on a Broken System is just nuts . . . outcomes always the same . . . 30+ something in the World with highest Per Patient Costs.
Her NDP cohorts in BC are now sending Cancer Patients to the USA for treatment . . . perhaps Albertans want that as well. One thing about being in the USA . . . you won't have to pay the Lieberal/NDP Karbon Tax that is still driving Inflation along with massive Deficit Spending.
