Elder meeting

RBC is refusing entry to indigenous and local leaders who protect their communities from entering the RBC Annual General Meeting. 

 Courtesy Greenpeace Canada/Twitter

Wet’suwet’en matriarch Janet Williams, who wanted to voice her opposition to Coastal GasLink, was denied entry to RBC's Annual General Meeting in Saskatoon.

“I’m not going to listen,” said Williams in a Wednesday video.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

If everything is on the level, RBC must feel some economic pain and have their wings clipped.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

A US funded corpoation..not the people in charge..makes sense

Report Add Reply

