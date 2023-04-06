Wet’suwet’en matriarch Janet Williams, who wanted to voice her opposition to Coastal GasLink, was denied entry to RBC's Annual General Meeting in Saskatoon.
“I’m not going to listen,” said Williams in a Wednesday video.
“I’m going to visit my kids.”
RBC is refusing entry to Indigenous and local leaders who protect their communities from entering the @RBC AGM despite having valid entry docs. They are segregating out the voices they don’t want to hear.THIS IS CORPORATE COLONIALISM.$RY #RBCRevealed pic.twitter.com/aKUg3LqwWP— Greenpeace Canada (@GreenpeaceCA) April 5, 2023
Williams attempted to walk around a security guard, but was stopped.
She shouted at him to “not touch me.”
Another guard grabbed onto her arm, and she continued to ask to not be touched. The second guard responds by saying she's not going into the meeting.
While he tries to reason with Williams, she said he needs to move out of her sight.
“I’m not moving out of your way,” he said.
The second guard went on to say she cannot tell him not to touch her when she is stepping into him. She tries to walk through him.
He said he doesn't know how the guards can make it clearer for the indigenous people who were unaccredited for the event. They talked to RBC, and it said the indigenous people were unaccredited for the event.
“I don’t care if you’ve talked to them,” said Williams.
An anti-pipeline anarchist group was put under investigation by the Montreal police arson squad for allegedly setting fire to two luxury vehicles owned by former cabinet minister Michael Fortier in May.
The anarchist group admitted it set fire to a Jaguar and Land Rover.
Fortier works for RBC and the group accused them of continuing to fund Coastal GasLink and violating Wet’suwet’en land rights.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
If everything is on the level, RBC must feel some economic pain and have their wings clipped.
A US funded corpoation..not the people in charge..makes sense
