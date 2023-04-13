oil resources

RBC was the top bank for financing fossil fuels in the world in 2023.

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) was the world’s largest funder of oil and gas projects in 2022, nudging out US giant JP Morgan Chase, according to a new report by a coalition of environmental groups including the Rainforest Action Network and the Sierra Club.

The ‘Dirty Dozen’ oil and gas banks 2022

That either makes it the world’s largest environmental offender or alternatively the planet’s biggest investor in responsible, ethically produced oil and gas, according to Banking on Climate Chaos, which produced the report.

Oil and gas financing

(1) comment

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Good for them. Contrary to all the left wing enviromental nut jobs Oil&Gas will be needed for the foreseesble future. 👍

