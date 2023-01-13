Michelle Rempel Garner

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh hurt Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley’s chances of becoming premier because he supports a just transition for oil and gas workers. 

“And now Singh has put Notley in an epic bind by forcing her to take a position on the issue of energy sector jobs right before a provincial election,” said Rempel Garner in a Friday blog post. 

