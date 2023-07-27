Stellantis EV

Canada is years or decades away from being able to supply battery plants with lithium.

 Unifor

Despite being rich in so-called ‘critical’ minerals needed for electric vehicles and solar panels, Canada is a long way from being a major player in global supply chains currently dominated by countries such as China, a new report suggests.

According to US data provider GlobalData the future supply of minerals and metals needed to meet net-zero targets in 70 countries is uncertain and threatens to undermine ambitious energy transition plans.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Taz
Taz

Canadians are so duped. Media generates stupid people.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

More FREE $billion$ for buddies, from your hard work.

End corporate parasite welfare.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.