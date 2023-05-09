Hallway care
Courtesy of CBC

A new study by the Fraser Institute found Canadians lost almost $3.6 billion in wages and productivity last year due to long wait times for surgery and medical treatments.

Preliminary data showed around 1.2 million patients had to wait for essential medical treatment last year.

Fraser Costs per Province
Fraser Institute Private Cost of Public Queues 2023 Infographic

(1) comment

timagis
timagis

We've been waiting over a year to see the specialist only to be told that there was a glitch in the system & my husband wasn't on the list. So now we hear he hopefully will get to see the specialist in October? hopefully & then it's up to a year to get the operation he really needs. He's been in a lot of pain for about a year & a half which is getting worse. All this time he goes to work in a dangerous setting because he has no choice. But hey people from outside the province can get treatment but we can't even pay to go to the same facility. The whole system needs to be over-hauled. Let the unvaxxed doctors & nurses go back to work & maybe that'll help the backload. Just my thoughts, thousands of families are going through the same thing. Really would like an up-date on how this new head of AHS is going to change this & how long before it's implimented.

