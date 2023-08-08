Meta and Mark Zuckerberg

Meta and Mark Zuckerberg 

 Courtesy Meta

CBC Radio has teamed up with a collection of news publishers and broadcasters urging the Competition Bureau to investigate Facebook and Instagram parent company, Meta, over its decision to block Canadian news sites under C-18.

In its submission, the Canadian news organizations termed the social media giant’s actions “anti-competitive.”

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

rianc
rianc

Meta not sharing news feeds somehow is anti-competitive. Perhaps the Competition Bureau should investigate the MSM and the CBC or being anti-competitive. If Meta stops sharing news feeds, then aren't getting any advertising revenue from it either.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.