The Church of England (CoE) is urging Shell and other major oil companies to seek penance for their climate change sins — or risk losing some £10bn in investments from its endowment fund.

Church representatives confirmed it will vote to oust all the directors of Shell, ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum and TotalEnergies at annual meetings starting later this month in response to their “lack of progress” on climate change issues.

Shell logo
King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Canterbury is the seat of the Church of England

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. 

Maybe the church should invest in solar panels, windmills and lollipops and watch their investments lose money. So called GHGs like CO2 have limited influence on our climate.

