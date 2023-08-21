Artist conception of an SMR

Artist rendition of a small modular reactor.

 IAEA

It’s an alternative energy announcement that actually makes sense, given that Saskatchewan is the second-largest uranium producer in the world.

On Saturday, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was in Saskatoon to hand out $74 million to fund the development of small modular nuclear reactors (SMR).

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.