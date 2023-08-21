Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
It’s an alternative energy announcement that actually makes sense, given that Saskatchewan is the second-largest uranium producer in the world.
On Saturday, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was in Saskatoon to hand out $74 million to fund the development of small modular nuclear reactors (SMR).
Crown utility, SaskPower, will use the money to perform pre-engineering and technical studies for the deployment of of a GE-Hitachi BWRX-300 unit. A decision on whether to build it is due in 2029.
The 300-megawatt SMR is capable of powering 300,000 homes. The government wants to deploy them in remote communities presently using diesel for power generation and expand them to heavy-emitting industries.
It’s all part of the $40 billion Ottawa has pledged to help provinces and territories decarbonize their power grids by 2035 — even though the Conference Board of Canada expects it to cost $1.75 trillion.
In a statement, NRCan said the feds have handed out more than $500 million to Saskatchewan alone.
"Delivering clean, reliable and affordable electricity will look different in every region of Canada,” Wilkinson said.
“With today's announcement we are… building on Canada's decades-long legacy as a responsible global leader in nuclear power and leveraging Saskatchewan's world-leading production of uranium to position the province to thrive in a rapidly decarbonizing global economy."
SaskPower expects construction of its first SMR could begin as early as 2030, with a targeted in-service date of 2034. Additional facilities could begin construction as early as 2034.
In 2020, SaskPower and Ontario Power Generation commissioned the Conference Board of Canada to study the potential economic opportunity and job creation related to the development of SMR in both provinces.
The study found developing 1,200 Mw of nuclear power in Saskatchewan would create 1,700 new direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase and 728 direct and indirect jobs during the operational phase.
The study also estimates an increase of $8.8 billion in the province’s gross domestic product, $5.6 billion in wages and $2.9 billion in tax revenue over the 60-year lifespan of the facilities.
The announcement took place at the Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation at the University of Saskatchewan, which was established in 2011 and is a participant in Canada's SMR action plan.
It was probably no coincidence there were no provincial government representatives on hand; Premier Scott Moe has consistently repudiated Ottawa’s 2035 deadline for decarbonizing Saskatchewan’s grid.
According to the World Nuclear Association, Saskatchewan was the world’s second-largest uranium producer in 2022, ahead of Namibia and Australia but behind Kazakhstan.
After COVID slowdowns in 2020-21, the province reopened four mines that are is expected to produce about 15 million kilos of milled ‘yellowcake’ — about double from last year.
