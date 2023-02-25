Canola fields

Canola is becoming Saskatchewan’s top export driver.

Holy hot tamales — Saskatchewan is going for the whole enchilada as the value of its agricultural exports to Mexico topped $1 billion for the first time in 2022.

More than half the total — $557 million — was in the form of canola seed, according to the province’s trade and export department. However, the single biggest increase was actual canola oil, exports of which were up over 79% over 2021 accounting for $206 million and making up 20.2 per cent of all exports. The province expects canola oil exports will increase with a $13.6 billion investment in canola crushing plants throughout the province.

