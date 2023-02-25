Holy hot tamales — Saskatchewan is going for the whole enchilada as the value of its agricultural exports to Mexico topped $1 billion for the first time in 2022.
More than half the total — $557 million — was in the form of canola seed, according to the province’s trade and export department. However, the single biggest increase was actual canola oil, exports of which were up over 79% over 2021 accounting for $206 million and making up 20.2 per cent of all exports. The province expects canola oil exports will increase with a $13.6 billion investment in canola crushing plants throughout the province.
"We're sharing Saskatchewan's story around the world, and the world is listening," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a statement.
Saskatchewan's international office in Mexico City opened in 2022 and played a key role to growing Saskatchewan's exports under the CUSMA, the successor to NAFTA, signed under the Trump administration in July 2020. Canada’s two-way trade with Mexico was about $42 billion in 2021 according to the federal government.
The biggest chunk of that trade continues to be tourism. About 2.3 million Canadian snowbirds visited Mexico in 2019 compared to just 500,000 Mexicans who came north in 2020. Canadian retirees also own an unspecified, but significant, amount of property in Mexico the feds said.
In 2021, a record 32,975 temporary foreign workers (TFWs) were welcomed to Canada despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which is up almost 18% over the past five years. The feds said the numbers recognize the “foundational role” Mexican nationals play as a source of labour, specifically in the domestic agricultural sector.
Saskatchewan is aiming to increase value-added agriculture revenue to $10 billion per year by 2030, and canola oil exports continue to be a driver of that goal. Canola oil was also Saskatchewan's top value-added agri-food export overall, with $3.5 billion in exports in 2022. Consequently, the province’s total exports have grown by more than $20 billion since 2012.
Along with Mexico City, the province established international offices in China, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and is opening an office in Germany later this year.
"Our province continues to have what the world needs, a consistent and reliable supply of sustainable agri-food products," said Agriculture Minister David Marit. "These strong numbers show that trade and investment offices have expanded our international networks and helped increase the value of our exports."
