The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) wants the government to cancel its upcoming second carbon tax after a report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) 0n Thursday.

“Canadians are already struggling to afford gasoline and groceries and the last thing we need is another carbon tax that makes life more expensive,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.

CTF Second Carbon Tax Table

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

JGL
JGL

Taxation is theft.

And the communists intend to rob us blind.

They clearly stated their Agenda 2030 goal "you will own nothing".

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Make NO mistake about it Rachel Notley is in favor of each and every carbon tax plus she will bring back the gas tax.

