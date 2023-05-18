The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) wants the government to cancel its upcoming second carbon tax after a report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) 0n Thursday.
“Canadians are already struggling to afford gasoline and groceries and the last thing we need is another carbon tax that makes life more expensive,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.
“The PBO is clear: the second carbon tax will cost families hundreds and even thousands of dollars.”
Starting from July 1, 2023, the second carbon tax will be a part of the federal clean fuel regulations.
These regulations will make it mandatory for fuel producers to lower the amount of carbon in their fuels.
They must pay the second carbon tax if they fail to meet these requirements.
It's important to note that the second carbon tax is separate from the existing carbon tax and does not come with any rebates.
The PBO report estimated that the second carbon tax cost for the average household in 2030 will range from $384 to $1,157, depending on the province.
This table provides a detailed breakdown of the projected costs for the average household in each province.
In 2030, the second carbon tax is expected to raise the price of gasoline by a maximum of 17 cents per litre.
The second carbon tax is “regressive for households” because “lower-income households generally spend a larger share of their income on transportation and other energy-intensive goods and services compared to higher-income households.”
The PBO also said “Canada’s own emissions are not large enough to materially impact climate change.”
“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must do the right thing and scrap his carbon taxes,” said Terrazzano.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
Taxation is theft.
And the communists intend to rob us blind.
They clearly stated their Agenda 2030 goal "you will own nothing".
Make NO mistake about it Rachel Notley is in favor of each and every carbon tax plus she will bring back the gas tax.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.