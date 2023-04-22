Lonely senior – Youtube
The Senate passed a bill to protect private sector pensions during corporate bankruptcies. The reform was first proposed in 1975, but gained momentum following the 2017 collapse of Sears Canada.

Sears Canada

 

“Pensioners’ groups have been calling for this legislation for a long time,” said Sen. David Wells (NL), sponsor of the bill.

Money problems

(3) comments

Tiberius
Tiberius

Very few employers these days outside of government offer pensions anymore.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Check out the Saskatchewan Pension Plan. it's open to all Canadians. It's controlled by the members of the Plan. The Directors are elected by the members. It operates at arm's length of the Sask government.

Head office is in Kindersley, Saskatchewan.

It's an RRSP-type plan. It started in the 1980s as a Housewives' Pension. I'm a male.

I paid into it, starting in the nineties, the nineties and started receiving a monthly pension when I turned 65 in 2015. My wife, who is 60 this month, transferred hers to a RRIF a couple of months ago. We are the beneficiaries of each others' pensions/RRIF.

Some small companies use SPP in order to offer pensions to their employees.

Check it out.

anna.m.paquette
anna.m.paquette

This is exactly why company matches are so much better. and Why i would like to see Canada get rid of the Canadian pension plan and insted do mandatory contrabutions into RRSPs . That way every person knows what they have, how much they need to save in addition, can choose their own age of retirment, keeps the government and all the money it costs to have them manage it out of the issue. And your money goes to your family after you die.

