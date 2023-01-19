NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said the Conservatives will not stop until Canada’s public healthcare system is destroyed.
“Loblaw is profiting off empty stomachs, now it's your health,” said Singh in a Wednesday tweet.
“Why are you allowing this to happen Justin Trudeau?”
Singh included a photo from a website where people can pay $69 per visit to see a Canadian doctor 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
The Ontario government announced Monday it's expanding the number of surgeries done through community surgical and diagnostic centres to deal with the surgical backlog in the province.
“Our government is taking bold action to reduce wait times for surgeries, all while ensuring Ontarians use their OHIP card to get the care they need, never their credit card,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
The change will be introduced in three phases. The first phase will see new partnerships with community surgical and diagnostic centres in Windsor, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Ottawa for 14,000 cataract surgeries to be performed every year.
Singh said a private healthcare system will “only make things worse.”
The NDP leader went on to say there will be longer wait times and fewer healthcare workers. He added more money will come out of people’s pockets.
He linked to a petition about stopping American-style for-profit healthcare.
The petition said Trudeau is failing to stand up and protect universal healthcare from Conservative attacks. It said Conservatives are threatening to make healthcare a for-profit business.
“We must protect our universal public health care system,” he said.
Canadian country musician Craig Moritz asked Singh to “stop pretending you care about Canadians, you traitor!”
“You think anybody is buying your scripted tweets calling out @JustinTrudeau...really?” said Moritz.
Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said Trudeau is allowing this to happen because the NDP props up the federal government.
“You are a hypocrite of incomprehensible proportions @theJagmeetSingh,” said Peterson.
Singh said on Tuesday greedy CEOs are taking advantage of inflation to make money.
“And the Liberals and Conservatives are allowing them to do so,” he said.
“It's wrong and unjust.”
