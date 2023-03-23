Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said a biased media is not new. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the largest threat to the province is the NDP-Liberal coalition because it harms sovereignty. 

“You don’t see me saying, 'gee, I’m going create my own currency,'” said Smith in a Thursday interview at the Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) National Conference. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

private property
private property

Smith is awesome. Everything she says about Trudeau is correct.

