Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the largest threat to the province is the NDP-Liberal coalition because it harms sovereignty.
“You don’t see me saying, 'gee, I’m going create my own currency,'” said Smith in a Thursday interview at the Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) National Conference.
“You don’t see me saying I’m going to set up passport offices, although I’m pretty sure I’d do a better job.”
Smith said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is an ideologue “who has a very hard time understanding that he cannot just issue edicts and have them happen in the real world.” She added people live in a world requiring policy which makes sense.
The premier went on to say this motivated the Alberta government to pass the Alberta Sovereignty Act. She said it's about educating Canadian politicians about how the country works.
The Alberta Sovereignty Act passed third reading in the Alberta Legislature in December.
“It's not like Ottawa is a national government,” said Smith.
“The way our country works is that we are a federation of sovereign, independent jurisdictions.”
When Canada was established as a country, the founding fathers decided there were certain powers belonging to the federal and provincial governments. Smith said it would be absurd for a premier to try to take federal powers.
The Canadian government is trying to shut down the energy industry with the 'just transition.' She said the wind and solar energy it wants Alberta to rely on will lead to more expensive, unreliable power.
Smith said there is a different way. If Alberta can export liquefied natural gas, she said it would lead to reductions in more polluting fuels in Asia.
She suggested introducing more carbon capture technology to fight climate change. Ontario is experimenting with small modular nuclear reactors, which she looks forward to proposing in Alberta.
Smith said a biased media is not new. She recalled being a Calgary Herald editorial writer and covering a press conference where former Alberta premier Ralph Klein told a CBC reporter he asked a stupid question.
She requested journalism go back to being about fairness, accuracy, and balance. There is not much of that now.
The good news is independent media is starting up. While she does mainstream media, she is open to speaking to independent sources.
Smith said the mainstream media is too dependent on advertisers, which makes them more susceptible to cancel culture campaigns. People become afraid of saying the wrong comments.
“I imagine years from now many of the big names we see in mainstream media won’t exist, but some of the alt names we just talked about will be elevated to be more prominent sources.”
Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan (Calgary Forest Lawn) introduced Smith by saying she's bringing back jobs, affordable housing, and energy.
"When our leader, the Honourable Pierre Poilievre, is Canada's next prime minister, we know we have a strong partner in Alberta," said Singh Hallan.
"That's why the Alberta advantage is back, and Alberta is back open for business today."
(1) comment
Smith is awesome. Everything she says about Trudeau is correct.
