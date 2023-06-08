Danielle Smith

Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called on the Canadian government to help people out after the Bank of Canada (BOC) raised its interest rates again. 

“This decision will further burden families and businesses that are already struggling with the inflationary crisis,” said Smith in a Wednesday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(9) comments

guest399
guest399

Instead of pointlessly complaining about Trudeau, Smith could actually do something helpful like cancelling her incredibly wasteful arena and LRT funding plans. That arena deal is just socialism for billionaires. And LRT funding is literally funding the deeply corrupt industrial-fentanyl complex.

Both plans should be cancelled, and cancelling both will help rein in government spending by many tens of billions. So lets see her put our money where her mouth is.

Then maybe she will get some credibility in the cities.

Report Add Reply
bmatkin
bmatkin

All well and good for Danielle to mouth off about Ottawa, how about doing something to stabilize Alberta. Smith: Issue Treasury notes for all provincial matters; taxes, mortgages, government contractors, government employees etc.

Base the notes on Alberta real assets like oil and real estate.

This will get rid entirely of the inflation caused by Trudeau and his money printing presses. It would allow Albertans the kind of stable wealth that we have been dreaming about for years.

Next, grab the federal pension funds for all Albertans.

No more talk. Do it.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Watch Trudeau yelling and screaming in yesterday's question period and you know it's only going to get worse with him. This man and his ilk need to be removed from power and put in prison for the rest of their miserable life's - or better, being offered MAID.

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

Canada will continue its slide into poverty and hopelessness until we remove the axis of evil that permeates our political system.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Dodged a bullet(big narled fingers don’t work well on a small keyboard)

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Government is the problem, always. Stop taxing us

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Nailed it PersonOne.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

Thanks Goodness that train wreck Nutley isn’t running the show again. That’s an understatement!

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I couldn’t imagine Alberta surviving a Notley/Trudeau/Singh alliance of evil. We do defend a bullet for sure, now conservatives have to rally around Smith, no more infighting or backstabbing.

Report Add Reply

