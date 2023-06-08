Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called on the Canadian government to help people out after the Bank of Canada (BOC) raised its interest rates again.
“This decision will further burden families and businesses that are already struggling with the inflationary crisis,” said Smith in a Wednesday tweet.
“It is crucial that Ottawa take immediate steps to get inflation under control, including cutting their excessive government spending, adopting pro-energy development policies and cancelling the carbon tax.”
The key interest rate has been raised by 0.25 points by the Bank of Canada. Mortgage payments are going up again…This decision will further burden families and businesses that are already struggling with the inflationary crisis.It is crucial that Ottawa take immediate steps… pic.twitter.com/tPSprQzZZP
“I hope that even our own prime minister would have a change of heart and consider pausing the carbon tax during any future economic downturn,” she said.
“Canadians don’t deserve to be punished any more than they have been in the past few years.”
Let’s find a renewed interest to reduce the division in our country and commit to building a stronger Canada 🇨🇦 so that we can find new ways to grow prosperity across our country. #cdnpoli#abpolipic.twitter.com/4sjCjB4OIc
Instead of pointlessly complaining about Trudeau, Smith could actually do something helpful like cancelling her incredibly wasteful arena and LRT funding plans. That arena deal is just socialism for billionaires. And LRT funding is literally funding the deeply corrupt industrial-fentanyl complex.
Both plans should be cancelled, and cancelling both will help rein in government spending by many tens of billions. So lets see her put our money where her mouth is.
Then maybe she will get some credibility in the cities.
All well and good for Danielle to mouth off about Ottawa, how about doing something to stabilize Alberta. Smith: Issue Treasury notes for all provincial matters; taxes, mortgages, government contractors, government employees etc.
Base the notes on Alberta real assets like oil and real estate.
This will get rid entirely of the inflation caused by Trudeau and his money printing presses. It would allow Albertans the kind of stable wealth that we have been dreaming about for years.
Next, grab the federal pension funds for all Albertans.
No more talk. Do it.
Watch Trudeau yelling and screaming in yesterday's question period and you know it's only going to get worse with him. This man and his ilk need to be removed from power and put in prison for the rest of their miserable life's - or better, being offered MAID.
Canada will continue its slide into poverty and hopelessness until we remove the axis of evil that permeates our political system.
Dodged a bullet(big narled fingers don’t work well on a small keyboard)
Government is the problem, always. Stop taxing us
Nailed it PersonOne.
Thanks Goodness that train wreck Nutley isn’t running the show again. That’s an understatement!
I couldn’t imagine Alberta surviving a Notley/Trudeau/Singh alliance of evil. We do defend a bullet for sure, now conservatives have to rally around Smith, no more infighting or backstabbing.
