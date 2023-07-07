Smith Trudeau

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and her have to talk about the province’s emissions reduction plan. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and her need to come to a consensus on the province’s carbon neutrality plan. 

“And that will require us to have some conversations about three areas that I don’t think we have agreement on yet, but I hope to,” said Smith at a Friday press conference. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(7) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Should have told him to get the F out of Alberta

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Agreed

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

better off talking to a rock...

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

👍

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Why even bother playing footsie with Trudeau. This entire plan is a pipe dream that will end in disaster. Premier Smith should not indulge these fantasies.

Report Add Reply
ghess
ghess

I got to agree with that. I think forbidding him to enter our borders would be the right thing to do, but we'd have to separate first.

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Salmon Arm salute

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.