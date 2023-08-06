Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Even as the market for electric cars appears to be foundering, analysts are predicting dramatic growth in EV boat sales over the next five years with North America leading the way.
According to a new report by MarketsandMarkets recreational boat sales are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% to 2028 worth US$25.9 billion per year.
The report cites a number of reasons, including adoption of emissions-free transportation and “advantageous” government subsidies.
They’ve become so popular the upcoming UIM E1 World Championship has attracted NFL star Tom Brady as an owner of an electric boat racing team.
“People are increasingly seeking opportunities to spend time in nature, engage in leisure activities, and enjoy water sports. Recreational boats provide a means to explore waterways, lakes, and coastlines, offering an immersive and enjoyable experience for individuals, families, and groups,” said MarketsandMarkets.
It comes as price wars among EV automakers and stagnating performance specs blunt demand for electric cars.
But boating remains an untapped market.
Technological innovations, such as electric propulsion systems, hybrid engines, and advanced navigation and entertainment systems, will attract consumers seeking eco-friendly and advanced boating options, according to the report.
Moreover, the expansion of tourism and travel will contribute to increased demand. Boat rental services, guided tours and water-based excursions will drive the demand for recreational boats, particularly in tourist hotspots.
Boat rentals alone are expected to be worth $31.2 billion by 2031, according to Vision Marine Technologies.
As with electric cars, supportive government policies, tax incentives and promotional campaigns will encourage participation in recreational boating and attract new entrants to the market.
Developed nations such as US, Germany, France, Canada and the UK are promoting the use of electrified boats and marine systems to reduce emissions.
India, China, South Korea, Japan and Brazil have increased their investments in the development of waterways and marine tourism due to the growing urban population and economy in those countries.
Similarly, South Korea and Japan have launched their own hydrogen-based boats and ferries for public transport thereby reducing emissions and improving public transports.
North America is estimated to be the second largest market 2023 in terms of value, behind Germany, although the US and Canada are the largest in terms of absolute volume.
Several manufacturers are coming up with innovative new products.
In January, Brunswick Corporation — which makes Mercury motors — announced an all-electric marine outboard with roughly the same output as a 3.5 hp FourStroke outboard designed for small boats such as tenders, inflatables and kayaks.
Featuring an exchangeable lithium-ion battery, the 48 V/1 kWh battery pack has an IP67 water resistance rating and was created in collaboration with Mastervolt.
Last September, France-based Groupe Beneteau launched 15 new models across its four brands in the day boating segment.
Even Porsche has partnered with Australian manufacturer Frauscher to bring its 800-volt, 100 kilowatt battery, developed for its Macan EV, to a line of sport boats to be launched in 2024.
Prices range from less than US$1,000 for dinghy’s and day sailers all the way up to $100,000 for well equipped yachts.
“Electric boating is nothing new, but for a long time it has been outside the limits of most recreational boaters’ wallets. That’s not true anymore, though, as several new low-cost electric boats are starting to enter the US market,” says US research firm elektrek.co.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(3) comments
not sure how many people will have half a million for a recreational boat. the average person probably couldnt afford a used tesla let alone something for recreation i think a basic electric dirtbike is well over 20k. who do they plan on buying all this stuff
Boat with 3000lbs of batterys ..
Hmm… voltage and water. You go first.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.