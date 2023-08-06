EV boat

The Porsche Macan EV sport boat.

 Porsche

Even as the market for electric cars appears to be foundering, analysts are predicting dramatic growth in EV boat sales over the next five years with North America leading the way.

According to a new report by MarketsandMarkets recreational boat sales are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% to 2028 worth US$25.9 billion per year.

Electric boat

The Planet Solar was the first electric boat to circumnavigate the world in 2012.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(3) comments

guest714
guest714

not sure how many people will have half a million for a recreational boat. the average person probably couldnt afford a used tesla let alone something for recreation i think a basic electric dirtbike is well over 20k. who do they plan on buying all this stuff

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Boat with 3000lbs of batterys ..

guest1019
guest1019

Hmm… voltage and water. You go first.

