Millennial Libertarian Party supporter (Photo source: Matthew Johnston)

 By Matthew Johnston

Shares in Canadian marijuana companies are on fire amid reports the US government is considering loosening federal restrictions on the drug.

The Associated Press reported last week the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has made a recommendation to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) that cannabis be reclassified from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance. 

Legal weed states

Map of where marijuana is legal in the US.
Canopy Growth shares

Canopy Growth shares are up more than 200% in the past month.
Aurora Cannabis shares

Aurora Cannabis shares are up about 70% in the past week.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

