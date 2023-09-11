Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Shares in Canadian marijuana companies are on fire amid reports the US government is considering loosening federal restrictions on the drug.
The Associated Press reported last week the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has made a recommendation to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) that cannabis be reclassified from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance.
Specifically, the HHS has recommended taking marijuana out of a category of drugs deemed to have “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse,” it said in a statement.
Observers stateside hailed the move as a first step to outright legalization.
That in turn led to a rally in publicly traded pot stocks, the vast majority of which are listed in Canada due to US restrictions on banking and financial transactions.
Smith Falls, ON based Canopy Growth Corp. — formerly Tweed — saw its shares jump more than 200% in the past week on the news. The shares (TSX:WEED) were up almost 40% on Monday alone or 50 cents to $1.77.
When it first went public in 2018, Canopy was the largest cannabis company in the world and the first to have a market cap in excess of $1 billion.
Since hitting an all-time high of $65.83 in May of 2019 when cannabis was legalized by the Trudeau government, the shares have lost more than 97% of their value.
Likewise, Edmonton-based Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) saw its shares climb 46% higher in morning trading, to $106. Aurora has crashed even further and harder than Canopy; in 2018 its shares were worth $164.52.
New York-based Tilray (TSX:TLRY), which is listed in Toronto, was up about 6% on Monday, to $4.33. Its shares have lost almost 80% of their value after hitting an all-time high of $24.18 in 2021.
It comes as the sector, as a whole, has been hard hit by too much supply chasing not enough demand, leading to falling prices despite high levels of taxation. By some estimates 50% of a $5 gram of weed goes to federal and provincial sales and excise taxes.
According to StatsCan figures, Canadians bought about $3.7 billion worth of cannabis products last year, well short of the $7 billion analysts had been expecting when it was legalized. Overall sales were down another 4% in the second quarter of this year.
And the black market is still thriving. Although exact numbers are hard to come by, illegal pot sales still account for about 43% of the market, which was still almost $1 billion in 2021.
Analysts are hopeful full legalization in the US will open new market opportunities for both Canadian and US producers. Presently, 23 states along with Washington DC and Guam, have legalized — or plan to legalize — recreational marijuana. A total of 38 have legalized medical cannabis while another eight have decriminalized simple possession.
Schedule I narcotics include substances such as heroin and cocaine, while Schedule III includes lesser, often commercially available substances — with prescription — such as steroids and diet pills.
Although rescheduling is a lengthy bureaucratic process, it came as a result of US President Joe Biden’s move to pardon tens of thousands of people for simple possession in October of last year.
Ironically, the HHS recommendation comes less than a week after the HHS marked ‘International Overdose Awareness Day’ on August 31.
