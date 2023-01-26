SNC-Lavalin announced the City of Calgary appointed it as the delivery partner for the Green Line LRT.
“It is a privilege for us to have been chosen by the City of Calgary to support them in the delivery of this project,” said SNC-Lavalin President and CEO Ian L. Edwards in a Thursday press release.
“As a leader in the field, we have extensive global experience acting as the delivery partner to various levels of governments on complex transportation projects.”
The release said SNC-Lavalin will leverage its technical and commercial expertise in complex mega-projects to support the delivery of Phase One of the Green Line. It said SNC-Lavalin and its affiliates will support the City of Calgary in delivering project functions such as commercial management, technical support, project controls, and construction management.
SNC Lavalin CEO Ben Almond said the Green Line LRT is “a historical project that will change the face of transit in Calgary.”
“Not only will it connect entire communities and improve mobility for people, organizations, businesses and future investors, it will also unlock vital transit oriented development, thus contributing to the city’s economic growth,” said Almond.
“Together with our partners, we bring strong, local teams with in-depth understanding of the project, proven skills and decades of knowledge.”
Almond said SNC looks forward “to delivering a safe and reliable infrastructure to the City of Calgary and its citizens.”
SNC-Lavalin has considerable expertise and a long track record delivering rail projects in Canadian cities such as Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa.
“This project is also a continuation of a long tradition of excellence in the rail industry where we have deep expertise in the design, build, operation and maintenance of the integrated systems that are required to deliver smarter cities and better transportation, supporting our commitment to developing well-engineered and prosperous communities that perfectly align with our purpose,” said Edwards.
The Green Line Ad Hoc Citizens’ Committee wrote a letter to the City of Calgary in August, requesting it adjust the $8.5 billion Green Line project to prevent the city from going bankrupt.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(5) comments
Corruption.
Of course SNC Lavalin and Gondek.
The Federal Liberals have 2 of their own stooges as mayors of the 2 largest cities in Alberta. Dominion voting machines were used in the last civic election. No one I know who lives in these cities speaks favorably of these mayors and it is looking like election rigging is be used as a way of getting in politicians who are willing to implement the WEF agenda. And busy they are with this agenda. Do an internet search on "smart city" and Calgary or Edmonton. They openly boast about their plans. With the Alberta government do an search on "My Alberta Digital ID". I am surprised there is scant reporting on this.
Danielle Smith's government needs to make sure that there is only in person with ID voting. Also, keep the voting locations to local venues such as community halls and churches where voters are already familiar with the election staff. In the USA they allowed voting to take place at sports stadiums or huge halls where there is opportunity for all kinds of mischief. Only allow the police or military to pick up and deliver ballot boxes.
We need to be prepared and ready for attempts to artificially install an NDP government.
SNC & Gondek' s crew. How did the bidding go on this contract??! Oh, to be a fly on the wall.
One of the most corrupt companies in the world and Calgary City Council, what could go wrong?
SNC Lavalin? Are you kidding? The absolute most corrupt company in Canada and the City of Calgary collaborating on this project. How disgraceful.
