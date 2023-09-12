Stellantis EV

Canada is years or decades away from being able to supply battery plants with lithium.

Lavish subsidies for EV manufacturing plants in Ontario won’t be recouped for at least two decades, according to a report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) released Tuesday.

In its break-even analysis of the incentives offered to Volkswagen and Stellantis, the PBO said the federal and Ontario governments won’t recover their combined $28.2 billion outlay until at least 2043, much longer than the five years initially promised.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

