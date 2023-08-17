Flags in Quebec
The Quebec government was spinning its wheels on Thursday after Premier François Legault was forced to walk back statements from his energy minister that the province would need to cut the number of cars on its roads by half to meet its 2050 net-zero targets.

It comes after the Quebec and federal governments announced on Thursday plans to hand out $644 million — or more than half the cost — for Ford to build a $1.2 billion EV plant at Bécancour, due to open in 2026.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

The Laurentian Elites should be the first group to get rid of their cars. We'll see in the future, what a failure these EV plants in PQ and On will be. Most people don't want those cars.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Now we are finally seeing tge real reason for the push for so called “green energy” it was nothing more than a scheme to send billions upon billions of dollars to Ontario and Quebec to build “battery plants” that could very well be obsolete even before the produce a single battery. This “green energy” “save the planet” was nothing but a scam. We knew it, they knew we knew it, and yet here we are.

