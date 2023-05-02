A new Fraser Institute (FI) study revealed provincial governments’ higher deficit-financed spending over the past five decades resulted in increased taxes and debt-servicing costs.
This information contradicts the belief government deficits don't have an impact.
“Governments that run ongoing deficits ultimately have to face the fiscal music in the form of higher taxes and higher debt interest payments for future taxpayers,” said Ergete Ferede, a FI senior fellow and co-author of How Provincial Governments Respond to Fiscal Shocks and Federal Transfers.
During the period of 1966/67 to 2020/21, the study examined the financial records of provincial governments. It concluded each additional dollar of per capita deficit-financed program spending led to a 26 cent increase in taxes and 10 cents of extra costs for servicing debts in the future.
Additionally, the study reveals future spending reductions only partially balance out an increase in current spending by provincial governments. For each additional dollar of per capita deficit-financed program spending today, future program spending only decreases by 71 cents.
When provincial governments incur “temporary” deficits due to elevated spending, it still leads to increased taxes and debt interest payments for future taxpayers, according to the study.
Through 55 years of the study, only three provinces — Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia — managed to maintain budget surpluses on average, whereas every other province ran deficits.
“The evidence is clear — despite the rhetoric, even temporary deficit-financed government programs impose significant future costs on taxpayers,” said Bev Dahlby, FI senior fellow and study co-author.
The Fraser Institute is a Canadian public policy think tank.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
